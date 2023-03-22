This Celebrity-Worn Jeans Brand Is on Sale for Less Than 48 Hours — and Everything Is at Least 50% Off

There's nothing more essential in your closet than a pair of jeans that makes you feel like your best self. And right now, an under-the-radar denim brand celebrities trust for exactly that is secretly on sale — but not for much longer.

Mother jeans have been spotted on stars like Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner, and Olivia Wilde over the years. Every pair of Mother jeans features an "M" stitched onto each back pocket, so they're instantly recognizable. Most recently, Jenna Ortega filmed Scream VI in a cropped straight-leg pair, the Mother Tomcat Jeans, so its appeal is ageless. But the designer denim brand with an A-list roster of fans isn't exactly cheap, which is why taking advantage of sales is key.

Today, Gilt slashed prices on more than 150 Mother Denim styles, and discounts start at 50 percent off. Yes, start. That means everything is at least half-off right now, with many items marked down by even more. But because this Mother Denim sale ends in less than 48 hours, there's no time to waste. All you have to do to access this sale is sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address.

Mother Denim Sale at Gilt

Wide-leg jeans are all over the place right now, with celebs like Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Lawrence stepping out in the style lately. This high-waisted version, on sale for $100, is the staple black pair you've been looking for.

Gilt

Buy It! Mother Denim High-Waist Spinner Skimp Blue Graphite Wide-Leg Jean, $99.99 (orig. $228); gilt.com

Add light wash wide-leg jeans to your denim rotation with this flattering and comfy pick, which is 51 percent off. While this isn't an amount you'd dish out for a pair of jeans every day, for a Mother Denim style that typically costs $288 and that you're bound to wear for years? This is a steal.

Gilt

Buy It! Mother Denim High-Waist Spinner Skimp Pre-Party Wide-Leg Jean, $139.99 (orig. $288); gilt.com

A flared iteration of Jenna Ortega's on-set pair, the Mother Tomcat jeans, is marked down to $120 — but sizes are selling fast. The cropped, medium-wash pair goes with everything from a T-shirt and sneakers to a peplum top and pumps.

Gilt

Buy It! Mother Denim The Tomcat Roller Other Moods Wide-Leg Jean, $119.99 (orig. $258); gilt.com

You reach for high-quality, flattering jeans arguably more than any other item in your closet, so they're worth the investment. Take advantage of this Mother jeans sale at Gilt where everything is at least 50 percent off before it ends at 12 p.m. ET on March 24.

Gilt

Buy It! Mother Denim High-Waist Tunnel Vision Sneak Pristine Wide-Leg Jean, $99.99 (orig. $228); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Mother Denim High-Waist Tunnel Vision Sneak Mile High Wide-Leg Jean, $139.99 (orig. $288); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Mother Denim The Snapped Ditcher Flood We Are Castaways Straight Leg Jean, $139.99 (orig. $308); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Mother Denim The Rambler Ankle Uncommon Ground Straight Leg Jean, $119.99 (orig. $258); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Mother Denim The Ditcher Roller Skimp Didn't I Warn You Wide-Leg Jean, $129.99 (orig. $278); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Mother Denim High-Waist Rider Skimp Cowboys Don't Cry Straight Leg Jean, $119.99 (orig. $248); gilt.com

