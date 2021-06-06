10 Customer-Loved Sandals on Amazon That Are So Comfy, Even Those with ‘Picky Feet’ Approve
When you're shopping for the most comfortable sandals, combing through all of the options can be daunting. For instance, there are more than 50,000 pairs available on Amazon — nobody in the world has the kind of free time to check them all out. Instead of spending hours staring at the computer screen and wondering whether your new go-to summer shoe is the best you could've gotten, we did the work for you and found the best-rated and most customer-loved options on the site.
These Are the 10 Most Comfortable Sandals on Amazon:
- Best Overall: Birkenstock Mayari
- Best Walking Shoe: Teva Tirra
- Most Fashionable: Plaka Flat Palm Leaf
- Best Wedge: Clarks Arla Jacory Wedge
- Best Orthopedic Shoe: Llsoarss Orthopedic Sandal with Arch Support
- Best for Travel: Megnya Hiking Sandals
- Best Sports: Adidas Adissage Slides
- Best with Velcro: Under Armour Ignite Slide Sandal
- Best Cushioned Option: Skechers On-the-Go 600-Dazzling Sport Sandal
- Best Designer: Tory Burch Miller Patent Thong Sandal
They include the controversial celeb-loved slip-ons that prioritize comfort, the Jennifer Lawrence-approved designer flip flops that you can wear everywhere from weddings to sporting events, and the hiking thong sandals that have been an Amazon best-seller for years. While they range in style and in price, what they don't differ in is comfort. Each of these sandals come highly recommended by customers who swear by the cozy and durable designs.
Thousands of shoppers have weighed in on these sandals, yet they each maintain near-perfect ratings, so you can trust that they're the real deal. Below, shop the 10 most comfortable sandals on Amazon, with prices starting at just $30.
Best Overall: Birkenstock Mayari
When it comes to sandals, few brands have the kind of name recognition that Birkenstocks do — and this popularity is warranted. The “ugly”-yet-comfy shoes have been around for decades, and the cork footbed and suede lining remain a favorite of shoppers who say the sandals are “worth their weight in gold.”
The Mayari style adds a feminine twist to the classic straight-across strap design for which the brand is known. The Mayari’s criss-cross look adds a layer of sophistication to the casual shoe, so they’re easy to pair with everything from dresses to athletic shorts. Plus, reviewers say the cushioned EVA sole offers pain relief for annoying foot conditions.
“Honestly, they're the most comfortable shoes I've ever owned,” wrote one. “Even when I've been on my feet, walking around for hours, I never feel any pain or fatigue. Cannot recommend these enough, especially if you have plantar fasciitis.”
Buy It! Birkenstock Mayari, $89.95–$184.40; amazon.com
Best Walking Shoe: Teva Tirra
When you think of hiking sandals, Tevas probably come to mind. The sporty shoes are made for the trails: Not only are they water-resistant, but they also come with durable rubber soles, cushioned footbeds that offer stability, and multiple flexible straps to keep your feet in place without suffocating them.
“These still look clean and polished and I can wear them with hiking shorts, jeans, or dresses, which make them great for travel,” wrote one reviewer. “They are also incredibly comfortable and the thick foot bed protects and cushions my feet.”
Buy It! Teva Tirra, $51–$155.06; amazon.com
Most Fashionable: Plaka Flat Palm Leaf
More than 10,000 shoppers have given these flats a perfect five-star rating thanks to the versatile design. The woven straps add a beachy aesthetic fit for walks in the sand or a casual night out with friends, and the 25 color options are an added bonus.
“The comfort of these sandals really surprised me,” one person said. “Typically a strappy, flat-soled shoe like this requires some break-in and can't be worn for long periods, but that's not the case with these.”
Buy It! Plaka Flat Palm Leaf, $29.95–$39.95; amazon.com
Best Wedge: Clarks Arla Jacory Wedge
Leave it to Clarks, the brand known for its cushioned shoes, to design a pair of wedged sandals that are actually comfortable. They’re made with a rubber sole and Clarks’ signature Cloudstepper footbed that shoppers say keeps feet supported “for hours.” The minimalist look is easy to pair with whatever ensemble you’ve got in mind for the day, too.
“These sandals are the best,” wrote one reviewer. “Comfort and style exceeded my expectations.”
Buy It! Clarks Arla Jacory Wedge, $35.02–$83.41; amazon.com
Best Orthopedic Shoe: Llsoarss Orthopedic Sandal with Arch Support
You don’t have to spend a ton of money to get your new favorite summertime shoes. These no-nonsense sandals with arch support are super reasonable at just $30. The neutral color options as well as functional features, like non-slip rubber soles and cushioned foam footbeds, make these a standout.
“The arch support is amazingly comfortable,” explained one shopper. “These are also super easily washed (think camping, gardening, wearing them literally every day in the summer). I have had them for about a year and still in great shape.”
Buy It! Llsoarss Orthopedic Sandal with Arch Support, $29.89; amazon.com
Best for Travel: Megnya Hiking Sandals
If you’re in the market for a pair of sandals that you can wear anywhere and everywhere, look no further. These come with all the features you’d expect from typical hiking footwear — like comfortable and secure straps, supportive footbeds, and water-resistant materials — but have an elevated look thanks to the woven strap detail. For under $40, you’ll get a pair of shoes you can wear to vacations, excursions, and events.
“Literally, these are my favorite summer shoes ever,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “They go with absolutely everything. Dress them down or up, they have a neutral tone and a feminine quality that makes them so versatile.”
Buy It! Megnya Hiking Sandals, $29.99–$39.99; amazon.com
Best Sports: Adidas Adissage Slides
Gym-goers, athletes, and gardeners alike all love the Adidas Adissage Slides. They’re easily adjustable thanks to the thick velcro strap, and they come with massaging nodes throughout the footbed that will give your toes some TLC whenever they’re strapped in.
“I wear mine around the house as slippers and they feel so amazing and comfortable after a long day at work — it’s a massage at every step,” wrote one customer. “I also have plantar fasciitis and these have better arch support than any other slide I’ve ever had.”
Buy It! Adidas Adissage Slides, $29.95; amazon.com
Best with Velcro: Under Armour Ignite Slide Sandal
The convenience of slides is something that’s catching on — even in Hollywood. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner practically live in this style of sandal, and with Under Armour’s Ignite shoes, you can, too. The bright and bold color options are youthful and will bring fun energy to whatever outfit you’ve got on. Plus, they have foam footbeds designed to contour to your foot’s shape for precise cushion and support.
“The memory foam insoles are so comfortable and I look forward to changing into these after being at work or out running around in less comfortable shoes,” said one owner. “This is my third pair of these and if they're still available, I'll buy them again when this pair wears out.”
Buy It! Under Armour Ignite Slide Sandal, $30–$37.15; amazon.com
Best Cushioned Option: Skechers On-the-Go 600-Dazzling Sport Sandal
Skechers is a classic brand known for dependability, and its sporty sandals are no exception. The cushioned shoes are lightweight and airy, so no matter what activity you’re doing, your feet will feel weightless and free. The adjustable multi-colored straps are also a plus.
“These sandals are so comfortable, and I have picky feet so this is wonderful,” shared a customer. “I put them on and I was able to wear them all day with no discomfort — as a matter of fact, my feet felt good. I am so pleased with this purchase and I highly recommend them!”
Buy It! Skechers On-the-Go 600-Dazzling Sport Sandal, $36.43–$59.99; amazon.com
Best Designer: Tory Burch Miller Patent Thong Sandal
For long occasions where dressier garb is required, like outdoor weddings, wearing the Tory Burch thong sandals can be the difference between a night of dancing and a night of aching. The classy shoes have a rubber sole for comfort and a cutout medallion logo for style. Plus, the padded footbed and rubber sole add even more layers of comfortable protection to your feet.
One shopper wrote that, for any occasion, these are “the perfect fit” because they “go well with everything from jeans to joggers to jumpsuits! [They’re] well worth the investment, they're made extremely well, and I expect they'll last for years to come.”
Buy It! Tory Burch Miller Patent Thong Sandal, $149–$258; amazon.com
