10 Customer-Loved Sandals on Amazon That Are So Comfy, Even Those with ‘Picky Feet’ Approve

Best Overall: Birkenstock Mayari

When it comes to sandals, few brands have the kind of name recognition that Birkenstocks do — and this popularity is warranted. The “ugly”-yet-comfy shoes have been around for decades, and the cork footbed and suede lining remain a favorite of shoppers who say the sandals are “worth their weight in gold.”

The Mayari style adds a feminine twist to the classic straight-across strap design for which the brand is known. The Mayari’s criss-cross look adds a layer of sophistication to the casual shoe, so they’re easy to pair with everything from dresses to athletic shorts. Plus, reviewers say the cushioned EVA sole offers pain relief for annoying foot conditions.

“Honestly, they're the most comfortable shoes I've ever owned,” wrote one. “Even when I've been on my feet, walking around for hours, I never feel any pain or fatigue. Cannot recommend these enough, especially if you have plantar fasciitis.”

Buy It! Birkenstock Mayari, $89.95–$184.40; amazon.com