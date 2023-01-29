Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Call This Ski Jacket with Loads of Smart Features 'Perfectly Warm' — and It's on Sale for Under $50 “We were in a storm while skiing… and I felt warm all the time” By Casey Clark Casey Clark Instagram Twitter Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 29, 2023 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Whether it's for commuting to work, shoveling snow, or practicing winter sports, a heavy-duty jacket is necessary this time of year. Luckily, Amazon is home to tons of warm winter apparel, including a ski jacket that shoppers say is "perfectly warm" — and it's on sale for as little as $40 right now. Made from polyester, the Moerdeng Mountain Waterproof Ski Jacket is windproof with its 2400 needle-cotton fill and is water-repellent thanks to a DWR polymer coating that causes moisture to slide right off the surface. The sleeves can be tightened to block wind from creeping in, plus there's an internal drawcord hem, also known as a powder skirt, to keep out snow if you were to fall over. In other words, you're totally covered. Amazon Buy It! Moerdeng Mountain Waterproof Ski Jacket in Black, $39.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Finally, to protect your head, there's a detachable and adjustable storm hood. If you're not a fan of the hood, simply zip it off and keep it somewhere that's easy to reach if you change your mind — but definitely put it back on before you hit the slopes. The "awesome" jacket features multiple interior and exterior pockets to hold your keys, phone, ID, and wallet. It's available in sizes S to XXL (shoppers say it's true to size) and comes in seven colors and patterns: dark gray, light gray, black, pink, purple, purple camo, and pink camo. And with more than 2,100 five-star ratings, customers clearly can't get enough of this "high quality" ski jacket. "I bought this jacket for a last-minute ski trip and it was fantastic. Water and snow resistant," one shopper wrote. "I was able to move well while skiing. We were in a storm while skiing and my jacket never got wet and I felt warm all the time." Another five-star reviewer said they loved it so much that they "bought another in a different color." A third shopper simply stated, "The price point was an amazing value for the quality." A final shopper said this is precisely what they were looking for, adding that they've received "so many compliments" while wearing it. If you're looking for a new ski jacket, take advice from Amazon shoppers and add the Moerdeng Ski Jacket to your cart while it's up to 50 percent off. Amazon Buy It! Moerdeng Mountain Waterproof Ski Jacket in Dark Gray, $39.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Moerdeng Mountain Waterproof Ski Jacket in Pink, $39.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Moerdeng Mountain Waterproof Ski Jacket in Light Gray, $39.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Whoa! This Secret Amazon Section Is Loaded with Home Essentials on Sale — Up to 59% Off 6 Small Rugs for Every Room in Your Home — Including One for Your Dog Bala Weighted Bangles Can Be Hard to Find in Stock, but All 4 Colors Are Available at Target Right Now