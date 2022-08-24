Amazon Shoppers Say They Get 'a Lot of Wear' Out of This Versatile Dress — and It Has Double Discounts

Summer isn't over quite yet — even with Labor Day weekend around the corner. And while that certainly means you can still pull out summer dresses for a few more weeks, you're probably looking to add some styles to your closet that can be worn as we transition from season to season.

Start with the Mitilly V-Neck Button Down Dress, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The dress is light enough to sport during the spring and summer, and it can also be worn with a pair of tights and a sweater to keep you warm in the fall — especially if you opt for the version with sleeves. The dress is woven from a mix of rayon and spandex, complete with a pull-on closure and decorative buttons down the front. It hits right above the knee and features a V-neck, a ruffle skirt, and two side pockets.

Shoppers love that the dress can be dressed up or down, making it the kind of garment you can wear just about anywhere, whether you're heading to lunch or into the office. Choose from a fleet of solid colors and prints, like floral leaves, rust red, and black, which are available in sizes S-XL. When it's time to clean the dress, the brand recommends hand washing it in cold water.

Over 6,200 Amazon shoppers recommend the Mitilly V-Neck Button Down Dress, with many noting that they get a "lot of wear" out of it and it "looks good for all seasons." One user said, "Great dress to throw on anytime you want to look cute," while another wrote: "I received so many compliments on it!"

Another five-star reviewer explained, "This dress is utter comfort without lacking style!" They added that it's "seriously butter soft" and wrote: "I want to get more in different colors [be]cause it's the perfect casual dress." They also appreciated that it's "figure flattering" and "form-fitting in the right areas." They finished off with one final message: "Get it!"

Head to Amazon to get the Mitilly V-Neck Button Down Dress while it has double discounts.

