This Basic T-Shirt 'Looks More Expensive Than It Is,' According to Shoppers — and It's as Little as $10

“I'm sold and gonna get another color”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman

Published on August 14, 2022 04:00 AM

Mirol Blouse
Photo: Amazon

Cobbling together a capsule wardrobe is certainly easier said than done. You'll require plenty of basics, like trousers, jeans, T-shirts, boots, and dresses, along with staple pieces that are sure to see wear throughout nearly every season.

So if you've been on the hunt for a versatile and comfortable basic tee, look no further than the Mirol Ruffle Sleeve T-Shirt, which is currently up to 60 percent off at Amazon. The tee is spun from a mix of polyester, rayon, and spandex, making for a shirt that's lightweight, soft, and breathable. It's designed with a round neck, flutter sleeves, and ruffle edges, and it's on the longer side, making it the perfect complement to a pair of jeans or shorts.

Available in sizes S-XL, the T-shirt comes in a fleet of solid colors, including light blue, pink, and brown. Throw on this basic top for just about any event, whether you're heading into the office or on the way to meet friends. And when it's time to launder the tee, simply toss it in the washing machine and line dry for easy cleaning.

Mirol Blouse
Amazon

Buy It! Mirol Ruffle Sleeve T-Shirt, $13.59 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given this T-shirt a five-star rating, with many noting that it's an excellent "basic, inexpensive tee" and adding that it's "comfy and versatile." One reviewer said, "I'm sold and gonna get another color," while another enthused: "Each time I wear this top I receive lots of compliments."

Mirol Blouse
Amazon

Another five-star reviewer shared that they "absolutely love this shirt" and explained that "it looks more expensive than it is." They noted that "you can dress it up or dress it down" and added that it's "perfect for summer." They finished off by writing: "I actually get compliments when I wear it."

Head to Amazon to get the Mirol Ruffle Sleeve T-Shirt while it's up to 60 percent off.

