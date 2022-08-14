People.com Lifestyle Fashion This Basic T-Shirt 'Looks More Expensive Than It Is,' According to Shoppers — and It's as Little as $10 “I'm sold and gonna get another color” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 14, 2022 04:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Cobbling together a capsule wardrobe is certainly easier said than done. You'll require plenty of basics, like trousers, jeans, T-shirts, boots, and dresses, along with staple pieces that are sure to see wear throughout nearly every season. So if you've been on the hunt for a versatile and comfortable basic tee, look no further than the Mirol Ruffle Sleeve T-Shirt, which is currently up to 60 percent off at Amazon. The tee is spun from a mix of polyester, rayon, and spandex, making for a shirt that's lightweight, soft, and breathable. It's designed with a round neck, flutter sleeves, and ruffle edges, and it's on the longer side, making it the perfect complement to a pair of jeans or shorts. Available in sizes S-XL, the T-shirt comes in a fleet of solid colors, including light blue, pink, and brown. Throw on this basic top for just about any event, whether you're heading into the office or on the way to meet friends. And when it's time to launder the tee, simply toss it in the washing machine and line dry for easy cleaning. Amazon Buy It! Mirol Ruffle Sleeve T-Shirt, $13.59 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given this T-shirt a five-star rating, with many noting that it's an excellent "basic, inexpensive tee" and adding that it's "comfy and versatile." One reviewer said, "I'm sold and gonna get another color," while another enthused: "Each time I wear this top I receive lots of compliments." Amazon Buy It! Mirol Ruffle Sleeve T-Shirt, $13.59 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com Another five-star reviewer shared that they "absolutely love this shirt" and explained that "it looks more expensive than it is." They noted that "you can dress it up or dress it down" and added that it's "perfect for summer." They finished off by writing: "I actually get compliments when I wear it." Head to Amazon to get the Mirol Ruffle Sleeve T-Shirt while it's up to 60 percent off. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.