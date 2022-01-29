This Fleece Bomber Jacket Is So Soft, Shoppers Say It's 'One of the Best Purchases' They've Made on Amazon

Currently one of Amazon's best-selling jackets, the faux-fleece zip-up has earned more than 2,500 five-star customer ratings. It's on trend with its piled teddy coat material and bomber-style fit, which falls at the waist and offers structure while still feeling relaxed and casual, and features stylish contrasting ribbed hem, collar, and cuffs. It's available in sizes small to extra-large and comes in a variety of colors, ranging from classic brown, beige, and grey to winter-friendly olive green, burgundy, and mustard yellow. There are even fun leopard print options.