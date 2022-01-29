This Fleece Bomber Jacket Is So Soft, Shoppers Say It's 'One of the Best Purchases' They've Made on Amazon
Winter and jackets go hand in hand. But stylish outwear isn't always the warmest or the coziest, and sometimes what you think will be your cold-weather go-to ends up letting you down. If you're in need of a new coat that's equal parts chic and snuggly, Amazon shoppers have found just the one: the Mirol Fleece Bomber Jacket.
Currently one of Amazon's best-selling jackets, the faux-fleece zip-up has earned more than 2,500 five-star customer ratings. It's on trend with its piled teddy coat material and bomber-style fit, which falls at the waist and offers structure while still feeling relaxed and casual, and features stylish contrasting ribbed hem, collar, and cuffs. It's available in sizes small to extra-large and comes in a variety of colors, ranging from classic brown, beige, and grey to winter-friendly olive green, burgundy, and mustard yellow. There are even fun leopard print options.
According to reviewers, the fleece bomber jacket is laidback enough to wear as loungewear but still elevated enough to wear to work or a night out. In fact, one said they prefer it to higher-end options.
"This jacket is perfect," they wrote. "It looks exactly like the picture and it is true to size. The material is softer than a baby's bottom and comfier than a Barefoot Dreams cardigan. And the price is amazing too. I dressed it up to wear it to work, but look forward to wearing it with a more casual look this weekend. It's also very warm!"
Vouching for its warmth, another shared, "I was expecting this to be more of a cardigan, but the fabric is actually thicker than I thought. It's lined and is warm." They were also happy to report that the sleeves were long to accommodate their arms.
Many shoppers recommended sizing up when ordering the Mirol Fleece Bomber Jacket, especially if you're someone who prefers a roomier fit. Regardless, a common theme among customer reviews was that it is "one of the best purchases" shoppers have made. "I have now purchased the olive green and the blush pink," an Amazon shopper said, adding, "I've gotten so many compliments and have given out the link to purchase these. You won't be disappointed."
Give your winter wardrobe a refresh with the Mirol Fleece Bomber Jacket while it's on sale at Amazon. And if the reviews are any indication, you may just want to grab it in a few colors.