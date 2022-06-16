Miranda Kerr Is 'Obsessed with Amazon' — Here's How to Recreate Her Supermodel Style for Summer
Miranda Kerr is ready for summer.
The model, beauty entrepreneur, and mother of three recently took time out of her busy schedule to host a celebratory event in Los Angeles in honor of her latest launch — the Kora Organics Turmeric Glow Foaming Cleanser — and dished on her upcoming plans for the season ahead.
Buy It! Kora Organics Turmeric Glow Foaming Cleanser, $42; amazon.com and koraorganics.com
"We will be traveling around as a family. We're heading to Europe for a little bit. It's always really nice to have that time together with the kids being off from school," she tells PEOPLE.
As for what Kerr packs for a dreamy far-flung getaway, we learned that less is more.
"Start with easy crochet cover-ups in black or white. They're so easy to pack and never wrinkle. Then throw in denim shorts and mix and match any of your swimsuits to create endless outfits. Bring a simple white cotton shirt and a great pair of flats, and you're set," she says.
We're inspired! On the topic of footwear, Kerr shared that she has a soft spot for comfy Nike sneakers and neutral sandals and heels (like the sculptural pair by Cult Gaias she wore for the occasion) that perfectly pair with everything in her suitcase.
"I like to mix high and low," she says with a wink.
Case in point — the skincare founder stressed the importance of investing in designer accessories like her favorite Prada sandals (that she's had resoled five times over the years) and luxe aviator sunglasses from Louis Vuitton and Dior; but also emphasized that for everyday dressing, she shops on (wait for it) Amazon!
"Amazon has everything you need — I'm obsessed. I buy everything on Amazon, it's so convenient as a busy mother," she shares. "I browse The Luxury Stores, The Drop, and so on. I buy it all. I can find everything from diapers for my son to sexy underwear from La Perla for me to an Oscar de la Renta Dress or hand sanitizer for the whole family. I'll probably be buying even more clothing on Amazon Prime Day!"
One of her most successful Amazon purchases is a matching set of pink loungewear that she reaches for time and time again, especially she's pampering herself with her beloved Kora Organics Turmeric Brightening and Exfoliating Mask, an anti-inflammatory product she describes as "an instant facial" that can be used as both a gentle scrub or a detoxifying mask.
And finally, on the topic of self-care, Kerr sagely reminded us to slow down and savor the quiet moments easily taken for granted.
"As a mother of three boys, life goes by so quickly. Embrace your time together while you can because life gets busy. I think it's important for our children to see how important work ethic is — but it's equally important for them to see how much we value quality time as a family," she says.
We couldn't have said it better ourselves. Shop all of Kerr's model-worthy must-haves below, and get ready to bask in the sun soon.
Buy It! Kora Organics Turmeric Brightening and Exfoliating Mask, $50; amazon.com and koraorganics.com
Buy It! Cult Gaia Meta Heels, $428; revolve.com
Buy It! Frankie's Bikinis Mackenzie Bikini Top, $95; revolve.com
Buy It! Levi's Original Shorts, $24.99–$59.50; amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Shirt, $17.23–$24.30; amazon.com
Buy It! Automet Loungewear Set, $23.99–$36.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Nike Women's Flex Trainers, $84.97–$249.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- You'd Never Guess This 'Gorgeous' Wedding Guest Dress Is Just $46 — or Where It's From
- The Easy Way to Find Summer Clothes for Under $100 Is Browsing This Nordstrom Section with 3,400 Styles
- Tatcha's Highly Anticipated Sitewide Sale Is Here — Score the Rice Enzyme Powder Meghan Markle's Used for Less
- Jennifer Aniston Just Borrowed Monica Geller's Floral Midi Dress from 2004 and Looked Perfectly on Trend