Minka Kelly's Spring-Perfect Outfit Includes These Comfy Sandals We Turn to Every Summer

Get a pair of Teva sandals for as little as $35

By
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 22, 2023 08:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Minka Kelly
Photo: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Minka Kelly is stepping into summer with style.

The actress was seen in Los Angeles wearing what might be the perfect end-of-spring, beginning-of-summer uniform: a classic white tee, breezy wide-leg pants, a colorful belt bag worn crossbody, and black sunnies. The look was anchored by a pair of timeless Tevas with fun, color-blocked straps with a pop of aqua green.

Minka Kelly leaving Biologique Recherche Ambassade post facial dressed for spring and in Teva sandals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 17 Apr 2023
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

We found the exact sandals Kelly wore, which are the Teva Midform Universal Platform. They have a cushy platform sole that makes this iconic style even more comfortable. The sandals also have a cushioned footbed and midsole for a plush feel with plenty of support. And the bottoms have traction to keep your footing secure whether you're on pavement, traversing a trail, or at the beach.

Teva Midform Universal
Zappos

Buy It! Teva Midform Universal Platform Sandal in Clay Multi, $64.95; zappos.com

Kelly isn't the only fan of the Teva Midform Platform. One customer, who gave them a five-star rating, said, "These sandals have one of the most comfortable bottoms I've ever worn. My feet don't feel tired at the end of the day like they usually do." Another reviewer, who says they've bought four pairs of the sandals, wrote, "They are comfortable, durable, and the width is a plus for my bunions and arthritis."

More than one shopper reports purchasing the style repeatedly. A mom of twin toddlers said she's on her third pair, writing, "They are very comfortable and have good arch support when walking," and calling them her "go-to sandals." Another shopper called the shoes "cute and functional" and wrote that they "deserve an award" after wearing them on a muddy hike.

The sandals come in tons of colors including solids, prints, and color-blocked versions. Keep scrolling to shop the Teva Midform Universal Platform Sandal in more hues, including a pair on sale for just $35 at DSW and a variation with leather straps you can pick up at Amazon.

Teva Women's Midform Universal Leather Sandal
Amazon

Buy It! Teva Midform Universal Leather Sandal in Neutral Multi, $84.95; amazon.com

Teva Midform Universal Platform Sandal
DSW

Buy It! Teva Midform Universal Platform Sandal in Mauve/Gold/Orange Metallic, $34.98 (orig. $65); dsw.com

Teva MIDFORM UNIVERSAL
Teva

Buy It! Teva Midform Universal Platform Sandal in Bounce Black/Lion, $65; teva.com

TEVA Midform Universal Sandal (Women)
Nordstrom

Buy It! Teva Midform Universal Platform Sandal in Black/Bright White, $65; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Ibfun Weekender Bag Tout
This Clever 3-Piece Weekender Bag Is So Roomy That There's 'Room to Spare,' and It's as Little as $40 at Amazon
Gigi Hadid is seen on April 13, 2023 Striped Shirt
Gigi Hadid Grabbed Ice Cream in a Classic Warm-Weather Style We've Spotted on Oprah and Meghan Markle
BLACK+DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Tout
This Portable Air Conditioner 'Made Record Heat Bearable,' and It's on Sale at Amazon
Related Articles
Ibfun Weekender Bag Tout
This Clever 3-Piece Weekender Bag Is So Roomy That There's 'Room to Spare,' and It's as Little as $40 at Amazon
Cariuma Peanuts Tout
This Ashton Kutcher-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped More Adorable 'Peanuts'-Inspired Shoes
Milumia Women's Casual Blouse Tout
This Breezy Blouse That Shoppers Call 'Cute and Classy' Is on Sale for as Little as $22
brie larson marvel chantelle bra
The Brand Behind Brie Larson's Bra Magic from the Set of 'The Marvels' Is on Sale on Amazon
Taylor Swift saddle bag TOUT
Taylor Swift's Hands-Free Black Saddle Purse Is a Spring Accessory That Never Goes Out of Style
Tory Burch April Sale
Tory Burch Just Slashed Prices on Over 400 Spring Dresses, Handbags, and Sandals — Up to 50% Off
Feethit Womens Walking Shoes Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say Their Feet 'Never Ache' in These Sneakers — and They're on Sale
Jen Garner + Reese white button down TOUT
Jennifer Garner and Gisele Bündchen Broke Out the Classic Shirt That Every Person Should Have in Their Wardrobe
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge in Hopkins, Belize Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to Caribbean - 20 Mar 2022
Kate Middleton's Timeless Longchamp Tote Bag Is Going for $90 at This Secret Flash Sale
Amazon Coachella Fashion tout
Amazon Has Tons of Coachella-Ready Fashion You Can Wear All Summer Long
Target Swimsuits Under $50 Tout
We Sorted Through Target's Huge Swimsuit Section to Find the Most 'Flattering' Under-$50 One-Pieces
Amazon's Best-Selling Nightgowns 'Feels More Expensive Than It Is,' and It's on Sale for Just $17 Tout
This Popular Sleep Shirt Is 'Perfect for Staying Cool' on Hot Nights — and It's Only $17 Right Now
Dresses Moms Love for Spring and Summer
Busy Moms Rave About These 'Pretty' and 'Flattering' One-and-Done Spring Dresses — and They're All Under $50
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That' on March 08, 2023
Sarah Jessica Parker's Dreamy Floral Dress Is from the Brand Jennifer Lopez Wore in Paris Last Summer
Cute/Comfy Spring Clothes Under $50 TOUT
The 12 Best Deals on Cute and Comfortable Spring Fashion at Amazon Right Now — All Under $50
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TRIBECA-CHANEL US actress Katie Holmes arrives for the 14th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel at Balthazar restaurant on April 29, 2019 in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Katie Holmes' Trendy Denim Is an Easy Way to Upgrade a Standard T-Shirt-and-Jeans Outfit