Minka Kelly's Spring-Perfect Outfit Includes These Comfy Sandals We Turn to Every Summer

Minka Kelly is stepping into summer with style.

The actress was seen in Los Angeles wearing what might be the perfect end-of-spring, beginning-of-summer uniform: a classic white tee, breezy wide-leg pants, a colorful belt bag worn crossbody, and black sunnies. The look was anchored by a pair of timeless Tevas with fun, color-blocked straps with a pop of aqua green.

We found the exact sandals Kelly wore, which are the Teva Midform Universal Platform. They have a cushy platform sole that makes this iconic style even more comfortable. The sandals also have a cushioned footbed and midsole for a plush feel with plenty of support. And the bottoms have traction to keep your footing secure whether you're on pavement, traversing a trail, or at the beach.

Buy It! Teva Midform Universal Platform Sandal in Clay Multi, $64.95; zappos.com

Kelly isn't the only fan of the Teva Midform Platform. One customer, who gave them a five-star rating, said, "These sandals have one of the most comfortable bottoms I've ever worn. My feet don't feel tired at the end of the day like they usually do." Another reviewer, who says they've bought four pairs of the sandals, wrote, "They are comfortable, durable, and the width is a plus for my bunions and arthritis."

More than one shopper reports purchasing the style repeatedly. A mom of twin toddlers said she's on her third pair, writing, "They are very comfortable and have good arch support when walking," and calling them her "go-to sandals." Another shopper called the shoes "cute and functional" and wrote that they "deserve an award" after wearing them on a muddy hike.

The sandals come in tons of colors including solids, prints, and color-blocked versions. Keep scrolling to shop the Teva Midform Universal Platform Sandal in more hues, including a pair on sale for just $35 at DSW and a variation with leather straps you can pick up at Amazon.

Buy It! Teva Midform Universal Leather Sandal in Neutral Multi, $84.95; amazon.com

Buy It! Teva Midform Universal Platform Sandal in Mauve/Gold/Orange Metallic, $34.98 (orig. $65); dsw.com

Buy It! Teva Midform Universal Platform Sandal in Bounce Black/Lion, $65; teva.com

Buy It! Teva Midform Universal Platform Sandal in Black/Bright White, $65; nordstrom.com

