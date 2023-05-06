10 Flattering Mini Dresses for Work, Parties, and Beach Days — All Under $50 at Amazon

It's heating up, which means it's time for dresses — breezy, above-the-knee styles, in particular.

We sorted through thousands of mini dresses at Amazon to find the best ones for every style, including beachy tank dresses, office-appropriate dressesshifts, and party-ready evening dresses. Our picks run the gamut from trendy to timeless, in all colors of the rainbow (and basic black, too). We consulted ratings and read reviews to find mini dresses that customers have ordered without regret — and even come back to buy again and again in additional colors. Did we mention they're all under $50?

Mini Dresses Under $50 at Amazon

Cut-outs are everywhere right now, but they can't always be worn everywhere. This $36 style has a side cut-out that plays on the trend without being too revealing. It's balanced by a full skirt and voluminous puff sleeves with a cool, asymmetric neckline that offers ample coverage. The dress comes in S–XXL and is available in eight colors including pastels, brights, and classic black and white.

The newly released style already has five-star ratings pouring in, with reviewers calling it "cute and comfortable" as well as "versatile." One shopper wrote, "I got so many compliments on this dress," adding that it fits true to size, is "so flattering," and "looks quality." Another person, who bought it for a cruise vacation, said, "It's double-lined and pretty heavy. Definitely not a cheap material." They also said they got "lots of compliments" on the style.

Buy It! Kirundo Puff Sleeve Cut-Out Dress in White, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

This easy tank dress has a flattering wrap detail at the waist and a higher neckline to balance the mid-thigh length. It's a versatile style that could be worn to the beach with slide sandals and a sun hat, or out at night in strappy heels with a clutch. It comes in sizes S–XXL and is available in 28 colors, including neutrals like gray, white, and black, plus punchy shades like bright green, yellow, and orange.

It's earned more than 7,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it "great quality" and say the fabric is "soft." One shopper said they were "actually surprised" at how good it looked on, writing, "I was hesitant because this is form fitting, but this dress fit great. The front wrap portion hides any sort of tummy and the back emphasizes the backside."

Buy It! Lillusory Bodycon Tank Dress in Apricot, $30.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

This $40 daytime mini dress has a flattering square neckline with mid-length lantern sleeves and a flowy skirt. It could easily be worn for a special occasion or for something casual. The dress comes in sizes S–XXL and in 21 colors, including pretty earth tones and pastel shades. It has more than 1,300 five-star ratings from shoppers, with reviews calling it "comfortable" and saying it "fits well.""This dress is flattering and beautiful. The fabric is lovely and it's perfect for summer," said a customer who added that they're "considering getting it in other colors." At 6 feet tall, they felt it was too short to wear to work, but will "get a ton of use out of it on warm weekends." They also added that the top is supportive enough to wear without a bra.

Buy It! Dokotoo Square Neck Lantern Sleeve Dress in Light Khaki, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Get a jump start on warm weather dressing with more great mini dresses, all under $50 and available at Amazon. Keep scrolling to shop our picks.

Buy It! Btfbm Crew Neck Tank Dress in Black, $32.29 with coupon (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Exlura Square Neck Puff Sleeve Mini Dress in Black Floral, $38.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Shy Velvet Crossover Waist Mini Dress in Blue, $38.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Cosonsen V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress in Light Purple, $40.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Belongsci V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress in Peach, $36.97 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! The Drop Tiered Mini Dress in Pastel Yellow, $18.27 (orig. $22.22–$35.64); amazon.com

Buy It! The Drop London Cut-Out Dress in Lime, $15.96–$21.48; amazon.com

