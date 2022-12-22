Mindy Kaling Took a 'Fashion Risk' in a $1,765 Strapless White Dress: 'I Love It'

Winter white is so elegant, and you can shop the trend for as little as $30

By
Published on December 22, 2022 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

mindy kaling
Photo: mindy kaling/instagram

Mindy Kaling is feeling daring with her fashion choices as of late. In a new Instagram post, the actress decided to go outside of her comfort zone and wear a not as common color choice for this time of year — white. And she totally nailed it.

"I never wear winter white!" Kaling wrote in her caption. Her all-white look included a $1,765 strapless satin cutout dress and $2,045 sleek tuxedo blazer both by Magda Butrym. "I was always so worried about it not being flattering and also about dropping food on it," she said, adding that she instead "loved" the look. "No red wine stains anywhere! Here's to trying more new fashion risks this year!"

Kaling isn't the only celebrity to break the unspoken "no white after Labor Day" rule (is this still even a rule?). Jennifer Lopez has worn winter white for decades, most recently with her white Fendi pantsuit at the Raising Latina Voices event in the fall. Meghan Markle also wore the hue during her "date night" with Prince Harry at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in early December.

As Hollywood has proven, white can instantly elevate any outfit, adding an elegance whether you're hitting the red carpet or not. If you need some last minute inspiration for your holiday parties — or are looking to stand out this winter — consider adding these chic white dresses from Nordstrom, Amazon, and Free People to your closet.

Winter White Dresses Inspired by Mindy Kaling

  • Htzmo Satin Slip Dress, $34.99; amazon.com
  • Anrabess Sweater Dress, $46.99 (orig. $66.99); amazon.com
  • Belongsci Flare A-Line Dress, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
  • Endless Rose Long Sleeve Satin Mini Dress, $140; nordstrom.com
  • Charles Henry Off the Shoulder Dress, $31.60 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com
  • Dress the Population Nicole Sweetheart Neck Cocktail Dress, $74–148 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com
  • Free People Making Memories Midi Dress, $118; freepeople.com
  • Free People Marina Mini Dress, $88; freepeople.com

With holiday party after holiday party to attend in the next few weeks, you may be looking for a dress you can wear on repeat — no matter the season. And this satin slip dress will not disappoint. The sleek dress resembles the one Kaling recently wore thanks to its satin finish that gives it an elegant look. The midi dress has a cinched waist and a leg slit for a flattering fit, and you can adjust the straps to further customize the fit so it's just right.

HTZMO Women's Satin Slip Dress Cowl Neck
Amazon

Buy It! Htzmo Satin Slip Dress, $34.99; amazon.com

Those looking for a little more coverage can try this popular sweater dress by Anrabess, which has over 2,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who have said it's "so comfy and flattering." The stretchy dress is made of a blend of nylon, viscose, and polyester that's warm yet breathable, and it work to keep you warm thanks to its long sleeves and turtleneck up top. Plus, you can get it for 30 percent off right now.

ANRABESS Women Turtleneck Long Sleeve
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Sweater Dress, $46.99 (orig. $66.99); amazon.com

If you want to be even more daring, take a page out of Kaling's book by trying the white dress trend with cutouts. This budget-friendly option available at Amazon goes for just $30 and features a halter neckline, flared bottom, and cutouts at the waist. "Every time I wear this dress, I receive a compliment," one five-star reviewer wrote. You can pair it with black tights and a some heels like Kaling.

BELONGSCI Women Sweet and Cute Sleeveless Racerback Flared Swing dress
Amazon

Buy It! Belongsci Flare A-Line Dress, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

From satin slip dresses to warm sweater options to bold cutout minis, there are so many ways to wear a white dress during the winter. Shop more dresses below.

Endless Rose Long Sleeve Satin Minidress
Nordstrom

Buy It! Endless Rose Long Sleeve Satin Mini Dress, $140; nordstrom.com

Charles Henry Off the Shoulder Dress
Nordstrom

Buy It! Charles Henry Off the Shoulder Dress, $31.60 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com

Dress the Population Nicole Sweetheart Neck Cocktail Dress
Nordstrom

Buy It! Dress the Population Nicole Sweetheart Neck Cocktail Dress, $74–148 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com

Endless Summer Making Memories Midi Dress
Free People

Buy It! Free People Making Memories Midi Dress, $118; freepeople.com

Endless Summer Marina Mini
Free People

Buy It! Free People Marina Mini Dress, $88; freepeople.com

