Mindy Kaling Took a 'Fashion Risk' in a $1,765 Strapless White Dress: 'I Love It'

Photo: mindy kaling/instagram Mindy Kaling is feeling daring with her fashion choices as of late. In a new Instagram post, the actress decided to go outside of her comfort zone and wear a not as common color choice for this time of year — white. And she totally nailed it. "I never wear winter white!" Kaling wrote in her caption. Her all-white look included a $1,765 strapless satin cutout dress and $2,045 sleek tuxedo blazer both by Magda Butrym. "I was always so worried about it not being flattering and also about dropping food on it," she said, adding that she instead "loved" the look. "No red wine stains anywhere! Here's to trying more new fashion risks this year!" Kaling isn't the only celebrity to break the unspoken "no white after Labor Day" rule (is this still even a rule?). Jennifer Lopez has worn winter white for decades, most recently with her white Fendi pantsuit at the Raising Latina Voices event in the fall. Meghan Markle also wore the hue during her "date night" with Prince Harry at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in early December. As Hollywood has proven, white can instantly elevate any outfit, adding an elegance whether you're hitting the red carpet or not. If you need some last minute inspiration for your holiday parties — or are looking to stand out this winter — consider adding these chic white dresses from Nordstrom, Amazon, and Free People to your closet. Winter White Dresses Inspired by Mindy Kaling Htzmo Satin Slip Dress, $34.99; amazon.com Anrabess Sweater Dress, $46.99 (orig. $66.99); amazon.com Belongsci Flare A-Line Dress, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Endless Rose Long Sleeve Satin Mini Dress, $140; nordstrom.com Charles Henry Off the Shoulder Dress, $31.60 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com Dress the Population Nicole Sweetheart Neck Cocktail Dress, $74–148 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com Free People Making Memories Midi Dress, $118; freepeople.com Free People Marina Mini Dress, $88; freepeople.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. With holiday party after holiday party to attend in the next few weeks, you may be looking for a dress you can wear on repeat — no matter the season. And this satin slip dress will not disappoint. The sleek dress resembles the one Kaling recently wore thanks to its satin finish that gives it an elegant look. The midi dress has a cinched waist and a leg slit for a flattering fit, and you can adjust the straps to further customize the fit so it's just right. Amazon Buy It! Htzmo Satin Slip Dress, $34.99; amazon.com Those looking for a little more coverage can try this popular sweater dress by Anrabess, which has over 2,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who have said it's "so comfy and flattering." The stretchy dress is made of a blend of nylon, viscose, and polyester that's warm yet breathable, and it work to keep you warm thanks to its long sleeves and turtleneck up top. Plus, you can get it for 30 percent off right now. Amazon Buy It! Anrabess Sweater Dress, $46.99 (orig. $66.99); amazon.com If you want to be even more daring, take a page out of Kaling's book by trying the white dress trend with cutouts. This budget-friendly option available at Amazon goes for just $30 and features a halter neckline, flared bottom, and cutouts at the waist. "Every time I wear this dress, I receive a compliment," one five-star reviewer wrote. You can pair it with black tights and a some heels like Kaling. Amazon Buy It! Belongsci Flare A-Line Dress, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com From satin slip dresses to warm sweater options to bold cutout minis, there are so many ways to wear a white dress during the winter. Shop more dresses below. Nordstrom Buy It! Endless Rose Long Sleeve Satin Mini Dress, $140; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Charles Henry Off the Shoulder Dress, $31.60 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Dress the Population Nicole Sweetheart Neck Cocktail Dress, $74–148 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com Free People Buy It! Free People Making Memories Midi Dress, $118; freepeople.com Free People Buy It! Free People Marina Mini Dress, $88; freepeople.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 