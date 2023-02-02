Mindy Kaling's Lacy Shirt Is a More Wearable Version of the See-Through Trend Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing

Mindy Kaling at the Academys 13th Governors Awards
Photo: Getty Images

Mindy Kaling, we see you. And we especially see your sheer lace shirt!

To show her fellow Never Have I Ever co-creator Lang Fisher some birthday love, Kaling shared a photo of the two earlier this week. Smiling, she posed in a partially see-through black Jonathan Simkhai shirt — which looked like a more everyday version of the sheer 'fits A-listers have been whipping out as of late.

The sheer sleeves stopped at the halfway mark between her shoulder and elbow and were covered with gorgeous lace accents. The rest of the shirt, including the bustier-like paneling and the peplum-flared waistline, was also decorated with the intricate-looking fabric. It showed off Kaling's arms, neck, and chest. To keep the look monochromatic, she chose a matching pair of trousers and accessorized with a sparkly ring and some earrings.

Olivia Wilde and Kendall Jenner are two other celebrities who have recently bared it all in sheer dresses. The former wore a lacy dress in December to the 2022 People's Choice Awards, and the latter wore a see-through black midi dress to her friend's birthday party just a few weeks ago. Other starlets like Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski have also shown some skin in "naked dresses."

Black Sheer Tops Inspired by Mindy Kaling

The cool thing about Kaling's version, though, is that while it's still sexy and on theme with the trend, it's also super wearable. You can wear the lacy top with a pair of slacks à la Mindy, but you can also slip on a pair of jeans or colorful cargo pants for a sultry girls' night out outfit. And if you style it right, you might also be able to get away with wearing it around your co-workers, too.

Mindy's exact shirt retails for a whopping $445, but you can get a very similar one for less than half the price. While this mock neck Amazon shirt costs $26, one shopper said the material "looks like exquisite Chantilly lace," and added that it's "absolutely beautiful."

Throw on some ruffle pants for a head-to-toe celebrity-approved look inspired by Emma Roberts, and show off a little skin with the small keyhole in the back.

Mindy Kaling Lace Peplum Top
Amazon

Buy It! Romwe Lace Mock Neck Keyhole Blouse in Black, $25.99; amazon.com

Don't like lace but still want to dress like Mindy? This Belle Poque shirt from Amazon has a pretty polka dot pattern on the puff sleeves, a keyhole cutout near the neckline, and a sweetheart-shaped bodice. There's also a long-sleeve version that has a similar waistline to the one Mindy wore, and it's only $1 more.

Mindy Kaling Lace Peplum Top
Amazon

Buy It! Belle Poque Sheer Polka Dot Mesh Shirt in Black, $23.99; amazon.com

If you liked the lace on Mindy's but just want a little less of it, there's also this black peplum shirt that comes in sizes XS to XL. The high neckline is still sheer, but the sleeves are solid fabric, so your shoulders are covered. While some sizes are already sold out, it's also available in similar designs in burgundy, lilac, white, and coral.

Don't let showing skin scare you off. Mindy just found a stylish way to wear this trend on the daily, and now, it's time you see the sheer trend through.

Keep scrolling for more sheer, lacy tops below.

Mindy Kaling Lace Peplum Top
Amazon

Buy It! Romwe Lace Mesh Round Neck Pleated Peplum Shirt in Black, $21.99–$22.99; amazon.com

Mindy Kaling Lace Peplum Top
Amazon

Buy It! Belle Poque Sheer Polka Dots Mesh Blouse in Black, $24.99; amazon.com

Mindy Kaling Lace Peplum Top
Amazon

Buy It! Scarlet Darkness Victorian Lace Sleeve Blouse in Black, $38.99; amazon.com

Mindy Kaling Lace Peplum Top
Amazon

Buy It! Belle Poque Sheer Polka Dots Mesh Blouse in Black, $23.99; amazon.com

