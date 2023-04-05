Lifestyle Fashion Mindy Kaling's Stunning Ombre Rainbow Dress Costs $597 — but We Found a Lookalike for Just $33 This is practically the definition of “dopamine dressing” By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 5, 2023 06:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: mindy kaling/instagram Some people would consider it a major bummer if it rained while on vacation, but Mindy Kaling vowed to keep the "aloha spirit" alive while experiencing some showers on her recent trip to Maui. And she had the perfect dress to brighten her day. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, The Mindy Project star shrugged off the rain in a $597 rainbow ombre dress by Rococo Sand, which she wore with a spring-favorite denim jacket and beachy tote. Instagram commenters couldn't get enough of her colorful dress, so if you're as equally as obsessed as we are, we found a nearly identical version at Amazon for just $33. Like Kaling's vibrant number, the Paintcolors Rainbow Ombre Halter Pleated Maxi Dress features an ombre blend of the colors of the rainbow, including green, blue, yellow, orange, red, and purple. Amazon Buy It! Paintcolors Rainbow Ombre Halter Pleated Maxi Dress in Green, $32.99; amazon.com Mindy Kaling Just Reminded Us of the Dress Style That's Perfect for Transitional Weather Rain or shine, the dress's colorful hues will instantly brighten up your wardrobe, making it ideal for nature's warmest and sunniest seasons. And speaking of warm weather, the 100 percent polyester dress is designed to keep you cool thanks to its lightweight fabric. The sleeveless dress also features a halter neckline and an open back for better airflow, while the cinched waist offers a flattering fit. Plus, its silhouette is relaxed and breathable due to flowy pleats, which are not only a top choice for warmer months, but they're also back in style. Drew Barrymore, Meghan Markle, and Eva Longoria are just a few of the celebrities who have been rocking the style as of late. Shoppers are loving the colorful style and flattering fit of the dress. One person wrote: "I absolutely love the colors of this dress. They are exactly as pictured." Another five-star reviewer, who called it "super cute," said: "It is very flattering, and it fits nice." And someone else said, "The material is light and flowy." They added: "When my daughter wore this, it was like letting in a rainbow of energy every time she swooshed into a room." In addition to classic rainbow, you can get the popular maxi dress in four other colors, including blue, brown, lake blue, and pink ombre — all for just $33. Don't let it rain on your parade this summer. Keep your wardrobe merry and bright like Mindy Kaling with the Paintcolors Rainbow Ombre Halter Pleated Maxi Dress at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Paintcolors Rainbow Ombre Halter Pleated Maxi Dress in Blue, $32.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Paintcolors Rainbow Ombre Halter Pleated Maxi Dress in Brown, $32.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Paintcolors Rainbow Ombre Halter Pleated Maxi Dress in Lake Blue, $32.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Paintcolors Rainbow Ombre Halter Pleated Maxi Dress in Pink, $32.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 25 Last-Minute Easter Basket Gifts for Kids That'll Still Get Here in Time — All Under $15 Adrienne Bailon Owns This 'Easy Breezy' Lounge Set in 3 Colors, and She's Considering Buying a 4th Jennifer Aniston's Spacious Straw Tote in 'Murder Mystery 2' Is the Perfect Big Bag for Beach Days