Mindy Kaling's Stunning Ombre Rainbow Dress Costs $597 — but We Found a Lookalike for Just $33

Some people would consider it a major bummer if it rained while on vacation, but Mindy Kaling vowed to keep the "aloha spirit" alive while experiencing some showers on her recent trip to Maui. And she had the perfect dress to brighten her day.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, The Mindy Project star shrugged off the rain in a $597 rainbow ombre dress by Rococo Sand, which she wore with a spring-favorite denim jacket and beachy tote.

Instagram commenters couldn't get enough of her colorful dress, so if you're as equally as obsessed as we are, we found a nearly identical version at Amazon for just $33. Like Kaling's vibrant number, the Paintcolors Rainbow Ombre Halter Pleated Maxi Dress features an ombre blend of the colors of the rainbow, including green, blue, yellow, orange, red, and purple.

Amazon

Buy It! Paintcolors Rainbow Ombre Halter Pleated Maxi Dress in Green, $32.99; amazon.com

Rain or shine, the dress's colorful hues will instantly brighten up your wardrobe, making it ideal for nature's warmest and sunniest seasons. And speaking of warm weather, the 100 percent polyester dress is designed to keep you cool thanks to its lightweight fabric.

The sleeveless dress also features a halter neckline and an open back for better airflow, while the cinched waist offers a flattering fit. Plus, its silhouette is relaxed and breathable due to flowy pleats, which are not only a top choice for warmer months, but they're also back in style. Drew Barrymore, Meghan Markle, and Eva Longoria are just a few of the celebrities who have been rocking the style as of late.

Shoppers are loving the colorful style and flattering fit of the dress. One person wrote: "I absolutely love the colors of this dress. They are exactly as pictured." Another five-star reviewer, who called it "super cute," said: "It is very flattering, and it fits nice."

And someone else said, "The material is light and flowy." They added: "When my daughter wore this, it was like letting in a rainbow of energy every time she swooshed into a room."

In addition to classic rainbow, you can get the popular maxi dress in four other colors, including blue, brown, lake blue, and pink ombre — all for just $33.

Don't let it rain on your parade this summer. Keep your wardrobe merry and bright like Mindy Kaling with the Paintcolors Rainbow Ombre Halter Pleated Maxi Dress at Amazon.

Amazon

Buy It! Paintcolors Rainbow Ombre Halter Pleated Maxi Dress in Blue, $32.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Paintcolors Rainbow Ombre Halter Pleated Maxi Dress in Brown, $32.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Paintcolors Rainbow Ombre Halter Pleated Maxi Dress in Lake Blue, $32.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Paintcolors Rainbow Ombre Halter Pleated Maxi Dress in Pink, $32.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.