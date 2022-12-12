'Pink Isn't a Color, It's a Lifestyle': Mindy Kaling Can't Get Enough of Barbiecore — and Neither Can We

Match her energy with these hot pink pieces that start at $20

By
Madison Yauger
Madison Yauger
Madison Yauger

Published on December 12, 2022 03:35 PM

Mindy Kaling Pink Outfit - shop the look (ASANA/celeb tout)
Photo: instagram

"Pink isn't a color, it's a lifestyle," Mindy Kaling wrote in a recent Instagram post, donning a head to toe magenta outfit that would make Elle Woods smile (and Wednesday Addams cry).

The Emmy-nominated actress, writer, and comedienne has channeled Barbiecore a lot on social media lately with double-take-worthy looks. Earlier this fall, she stunned with

a knockout bodysuit and matching mini skirt designed by Alex Perry, and now she's back again with an elevated sweater and cargo pants ensemble, entirely from Frame. Not to mention, she accessorized her look with matching pink lipstick — a total vibe.

"Is there a color you CAN'T pull off?" one fan wrote in the comments. "Pantone color of the year is… whatever Mindy decides," said another.

We'd have to agree. The Sex Lives of College Girls creator has us seeing pink, but it can be an intimidating color if you don't know how to style it. Thankfully, Kaling has shown us that the bright hue can be stunning for festive occasions and casual outings.

Whether you're looking for a colorful pair of leggings to stand out in your next workout class, or a cropped tee to lounge in, we've found pieces that can add a pop of color to your everyday routine.

Have a dressier occasion to go to? Then consider wearing these dress pants for a bold yet sophisticated look. Its high waist and loosely flared legs make them ideal for a chic day at the office or as the outfit everyone will talk about at your next soiree. And it never hurts to pair nice slacks with a cozy sweater like this cashmere top — especially when it's 70 percent off.

We also love the soft wool-blend fabric and timeless slouchy silhouette of this V-neck sweater, which would go well with some slacks or denim like this pair of high-waisted jeans. And for a night out with your friends or even a swanky brunch, you can't go wrong with this stylish Abercrombie & Fitch bodysuit or this cropped Steve Madden sweater. Regardless of which vibrant pink outfit you land on, if you combine the style of Mindy Kaling with the confidence of Kelly Kapoor, you'll be sure to impress.

Shop these hot pink pieces to create your own Kaling-approved look below.

Merino Wool Blend V-Neck Sweater
nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom Merino Wool Blend V-Neck Sweater, $69; nordstrom.com

TEGAN V-NECK
360cashmere

Buy It! 360Cashmere Tegan V-Neck Sweater, $110.40 (orig. $368); 360cashmere.com

Sunzel Workout Leggings for Women
amazon

Buy It! Sunzel Workout Leggings for Women, $19.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

CINDY CLASSIC CROPPED TEE
alice and olivia

Buy It! Alice + Olivia Cindy Classic Cropped Tee, $69 (orig. $115); aliceandolivia.com

Tatiana High Waist Straight Leg Corduroy Jeans
nordstrom

Buy It! Vero Moda Tatiana High-Waist Straight-Leg Corduroy Jeans, $85; nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Kia Sweater
zappos

Buy It! Steve Madden Kia Sweater, $68.95; zappos.com

Cemi Ceri Women's High Waist Dress Pants
amazon

Buy It! Cemi Ceri Women's High-Waist Dress Pants, $24.98–$37.99; amazon.com

Corset V-Neck Sweater Bodysuit
abercrombie

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Corset V-Neck Sweater Bodysuit; $70; abercrombie.com

