Mindy Kaling Sipped a Smoothie in This Comfy Loungewear Set — Here's Why You Need It in Your Closet

It's machine-washable, wrinkle-resistant, and available in a variety of colors and sizes

Published on January 7, 2023 05:00 AM

Mindy Kaling Outdoor Voices Set tout
Photo: People / Outdoor Voices

Mindy Kaling has been brightening up her winter wardrobe with the boldest colors as of late, and her latest cozy look is no exception. In an Instagram Story from earlier this week, the actress and producer shared a selfie as she sipped on a smoothie wearing a cherry red matching set — taking her fondness of wearing vibrant colors to a whole new level of comfy.

And we found the exact set she's wearing. Kaling had on the CloudKnit Heavyweight Longsleeve and Wide Pant from Outdoor Voices, a brand celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Lizzo have all worn.

Mindy Kaling Instagram Story
Mindy Kaling/Instagram

Made of a blend of polyester and spandex, the CloudKnit Heavyweight Longsleeve is designed to have the "comfort of a weighted blanket, without the weight," according to the brand. The Cloudknit fabric is lightweight, breathable, and wrinkle-resistant; plus, you can toss it in the washing machine for an easy clean.

The long-sleeve silhouette features optimal coverage for the coldest time of the year with cuffed sleeves that help lock in warmth. The top has a crew neck fit and is a pullover style that makes slipping it on and off so easy.

CloudKnit Heavyweight Longsleeve
Outdoor Voices

Buy It! CloudKnit Heavyweight Longsleeve in Strawberry, $68; outdoorvoices.com

Shoppers have nothing but praise for the top, having called it the softest they own. "So comfortable and flattering! Already buying another one week later," one five-star reviewer said. Another person added that it's "great on its own or as a layering piece."

In addition to Kaling's strawberry red hue, you can get the CloudKnit Heavyweight Longsleeve in four other colors, including black, mocha, blue, and oatmeal.

If you want to complete the set that Kaling had on, add the CloudKnit Wide Pant to your cart. Made with the brand's signature CloudKnit fabric, the pants feature the same cozy and lightweight fabric as the top. And shoppers say it truly feels like they are "wrapped in a cloud" when wearing the pants.

The stretchy bottoms come in a wide-leg silhouette and they have a high-rise waist and internal drawcord for a customized fit. They're machine-washable, offered in sizes XXS through XXXL, and are available in four stylish colors (strawberry, navy, charcoal, and mocha).

CloudKnit Wide Pant
Outdoor Voices

Buy It! CloudKnit Wide Pant in Strawberry, $68; outdoorvoices.com

Made from cozy fabric and comfy silhouettes, matching sets have long been a choice for celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lopez (who has worn them for years) for traveling, running errands, and lounging around the house, like in Kaling's case.

If you're looking for a soft-as-can-be loungewear set to live in this winter, take a page out of Kaling's book with the CloudKnit Longsleeve and Wide Pant set from Outdoor Voices.

