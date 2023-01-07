Lifestyle Fashion Mindy Kaling Sipped a Smoothie in This Comfy Loungewear Set — Here's Why You Need It in Your Closet It’s machine-washable, wrinkle-resistant, and available in a variety of colors and sizes By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 7, 2023 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Outdoor Voices Mindy Kaling has been brightening up her winter wardrobe with the boldest colors as of late, and her latest cozy look is no exception. In an Instagram Story from earlier this week, the actress and producer shared a selfie as she sipped on a smoothie wearing a cherry red matching set — taking her fondness of wearing vibrant colors to a whole new level of comfy. And we found the exact set she's wearing. Kaling had on the CloudKnit Heavyweight Longsleeve and Wide Pant from Outdoor Voices, a brand celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Lizzo have all worn. Mindy Kaling/Instagram Made of a blend of polyester and spandex, the CloudKnit Heavyweight Longsleeve is designed to have the "comfort of a weighted blanket, without the weight," according to the brand. The Cloudknit fabric is lightweight, breathable, and wrinkle-resistant; plus, you can toss it in the washing machine for an easy clean. The long-sleeve silhouette features optimal coverage for the coldest time of the year with cuffed sleeves that help lock in warmth. The top has a crew neck fit and is a pullover style that makes slipping it on and off so easy. Outdoor Voices Buy It! CloudKnit Heavyweight Longsleeve in Strawberry, $68; outdoorvoices.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Shoppers have nothing but praise for the top, having called it the softest they own. "So comfortable and flattering! Already buying another one week later," one five-star reviewer said. Another person added that it's "great on its own or as a layering piece." In addition to Kaling's strawberry red hue, you can get the CloudKnit Heavyweight Longsleeve in four other colors, including black, mocha, blue, and oatmeal. If you want to complete the set that Kaling had on, add the CloudKnit Wide Pant to your cart. Made with the brand's signature CloudKnit fabric, the pants feature the same cozy and lightweight fabric as the top. And shoppers say it truly feels like they are "wrapped in a cloud" when wearing the pants. The stretchy bottoms come in a wide-leg silhouette and they have a high-rise waist and internal drawcord for a customized fit. They're machine-washable, offered in sizes XXS through XXXL, and are available in four stylish colors (strawberry, navy, charcoal, and mocha). Outdoor Voices Buy It! CloudKnit Wide Pant in Strawberry, $68; outdoorvoices.com Made from cozy fabric and comfy silhouettes, matching sets have long been a choice for celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lopez (who has worn them for years) for traveling, running errands, and lounging around the house, like in Kaling's case. If you're looking for a soft-as-can-be loungewear set to live in this winter, take a page out of Kaling's book with the CloudKnit Longsleeve and Wide Pant set from Outdoor Voices. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Halle Berry Revealed Her 'Favorite Hair Conditioner' Going Into the New Year, and It's on Sale Starting at $12 The Secret to an Organized Fridge Is These Best-Selling Bins, According to Shoppers, and They're on Sale at Amazon Shoppers Say This Upright Carpet Cleaner 'Works Better Than Any Professional' — and It's on Sale at Target