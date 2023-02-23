Mindy Kaling Just Reminded Us of the Dress Style That's Perfect for Transitional Weather

 Long-sleeve dresses are both flattering and comfortable, and you can shop the trend for just $37

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Published on February 23, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Mindy Kaling Long Sleeve Dress
Photo: People / Getty Images

It may only be February, but Hollywood is already thinking ahead to spring with recent fashion choices that bear less skin, and Mindy Kaling just showed us exactly how to transition from winter to spring in a recent Instagram post.

While on vacation in India, The Mindy Project star went sightseeing in a $725 dress by Autumn Adeigbo, which she wore with tan sandals and a cherry-red Chanel bag. In addition to the bright paisley designs, Kaling's dress is a perfect option for this time of year thanks to the long-sleeve silhouette that's both flattering and practical.

Long-sleeve dresses are ideal for when the seasons are in transition because they offer full coverage and are flowy and breathable, all while keeping you warm — and we found cute styles at Amazon, Nordstrom, and Madewell for as little as $37.

Long-Sleeve Dresses Inspired by Mindy Kaling

If you're in love with Kaling's look but don't want to spend $700, you can mimic her style for just $38 at Amazon with the Dokotoo Ruffle Dress. With a square neck and dramatic lantern sleeves, the budget-friendly dress looks so similar to Kaling's. It has hundreds of five-star ratings on Amazon and shoppers say it's both "cute and flattering."

Mindy Kaling Long Sleeve Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Square Neck Ruffle Dress, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Pleats are another trend that celebrities like Drew Barrymore have been wearing recently, and you can get the style in a spring-ready design with this pleated dress by BBX Lephsnt. Featuring a deep V-neck and long lantern sleeves, the flowy dress is both stylish and practical for this time of year. The wrap style is easy to wear, while the high elastic waistband and tie belt is adjustable and flattering. Not only does the dress come in 17 colors like blue, pink, and yellow, but it's also 20 percent off at Amazon, meaning it can be yours for just $40.

Mindy Kaling Long Sleeve Dress
Amazon

Buy It! BBX Lephsnt Pleated Long-Sleeve Dress, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Ruffles are so fun for spring, and this faux-wrap mini dress by Madewell has a ton of them, resulting in a flowy silhouette that moves with you. Made with recycled polyester from post-consumer plastic, the lightweight dress is pretty and sustainable. The elastic faux-wrap waist is comfy, while the ruffles along the hem and front yoke add plenty of volume. The best-selling dress is machine-washable, comes in sizes XXS through XXL, and is on sale right now for just $120. In the past week alone, nearly 1,000 shoppers have added it to their carts, so you'll want to snag this quickly before it sells out.

Mindy Kaling Long Sleeve Dress
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell (Re)sourced Georgette Faux-Wrap Mini Dress, $119.50 (orig. $135); madewell.com

Spring is around the corner, so now's the perfect time to stock up on long-sleeve dresses ahead of the warmer season. Shop more of our favorite picks below.

Mindy Kaling Long Sleeve Dress
Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Square Neck Babydoll Dress, $36.99; amazon.com

Mindy Kaling Long Sleeve Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo V-Neck Ruffle Long-Sleeve Mini Dress, $39.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

Mindy Kaling Long Sleeve Dress
Nordstrom

Buy It! 1.State Smock Bodice Ruffle Hem Long-Sleeve Mini Dress, $79.20–$99 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com

Mindy Kaling Long Sleeve Dress
Nordstrom

Buy It! CeCe Clip Dot Ruffle Long-Sleeve Shift Dress, $99; nordstrom.com

