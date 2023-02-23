Lifestyle Fashion Mindy Kaling Just Reminded Us of the Dress Style That's Perfect for Transitional Weather Long-sleeve dresses are both flattering and comfortable, and you can shop the trend for just $37 By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 23, 2023 06:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Getty Images It may only be February, but Hollywood is already thinking ahead to spring with recent fashion choices that bear less skin, and Mindy Kaling just showed us exactly how to transition from winter to spring in a recent Instagram post. While on vacation in India, The Mindy Project star went sightseeing in a $725 dress by Autumn Adeigbo, which she wore with tan sandals and a cherry-red Chanel bag. In addition to the bright paisley designs, Kaling's dress is a perfect option for this time of year thanks to the long-sleeve silhouette that's both flattering and practical. Long-sleeve dresses are ideal for when the seasons are in transition because they offer full coverage and are flowy and breathable, all while keeping you warm — and we found cute styles at Amazon, Nordstrom, and Madewell for as little as $37. Long-Sleeve Dresses Inspired by Mindy Kaling Dokotoo Square Neck Ruffle Dress, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com BBX Lephsnt Pleated Long-Sleeve Dress, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Madewell (Re)sourced Georgette Faux-Wrap Mini Dress, $119.50 (orig. $135); madewell.com BTFBM Square Neck Babydoll Dress, $36.99; amazon.com Dokotoo V-Neck Ruffle Long-Sleeve Mini Dress, $39.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com 1.State Smock Bodice Ruffle Hem Long-Sleeve Mini Dress, $79.20–$99 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com CeCe Clip Dot Ruffle Long-Sleeve Shift Dress, $99; nordstrom.com Mindy Kaling's Lacy Shirt Is a More Wearable Version of the See-Through Trend Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing If you're in love with Kaling's look but don't want to spend $700, you can mimic her style for just $38 at Amazon with the Dokotoo Ruffle Dress. With a square neck and dramatic lantern sleeves, the budget-friendly dress looks so similar to Kaling's. It has hundreds of five-star ratings on Amazon and shoppers say it's both "cute and flattering." Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Square Neck Ruffle Dress, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Pleats are another trend that celebrities like Drew Barrymore have been wearing recently, and you can get the style in a spring-ready design with this pleated dress by BBX Lephsnt. Featuring a deep V-neck and long lantern sleeves, the flowy dress is both stylish and practical for this time of year. The wrap style is easy to wear, while the high elastic waistband and tie belt is adjustable and flattering. Not only does the dress come in 17 colors like blue, pink, and yellow, but it's also 20 percent off at Amazon, meaning it can be yours for just $40. Amazon Buy It! BBX Lephsnt Pleated Long-Sleeve Dress, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Ruffles are so fun for spring, and this faux-wrap mini dress by Madewell has a ton of them, resulting in a flowy silhouette that moves with you. Made with recycled polyester from post-consumer plastic, the lightweight dress is pretty and sustainable. The elastic faux-wrap waist is comfy, while the ruffles along the hem and front yoke add plenty of volume. The best-selling dress is machine-washable, comes in sizes XXS through XXL, and is on sale right now for just $120. In the past week alone, nearly 1,000 shoppers have added it to their carts, so you'll want to snag this quickly before it sells out. Madewell Buy It! Madewell (Re)sourced Georgette Faux-Wrap Mini Dress, $119.50 (orig. $135); madewell.com Spring is around the corner, so now's the perfect time to stock up on long-sleeve dresses ahead of the warmer season. Shop more of our favorite picks below. Amazon Buy It! BTFBM Square Neck Babydoll Dress, $36.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo V-Neck Ruffle Long-Sleeve Mini Dress, $39.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! 1.State Smock Bodice Ruffle Hem Long-Sleeve Mini Dress, $79.20–$99 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! CeCe Clip Dot Ruffle Long-Sleeve Shift Dress, $99; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Top-Rated Sheet Set Has 93,000+ Perfect Ratings on Amazon, and It's Up to 53% Off Right Now Sarah Jessica Parker Wore This Everyday Layering Piece While on the Set of 'And Just Like That...' Amazon Shoppers Say These JBL Wireless Earbuds Are 'Better Than AirPods,' and You Can Get Them for Just $60