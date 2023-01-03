Mindy Kaling Announced Her Show's Move to Netflix in a Parade of Colorful Dresses — Including This Preppy Style

Winter just got a lot more colorful thanks to Mindy Kaling.

The actress and producer is brightening things up with a parade of vibrant dresses on Instagram. In a new post, she announced that every season of her beloved show The Mindy Project would be available to stream on Netflix in January, and we couldn't help but notice her collection of dazzling dresses.

As she announced the details of her show's big move, the star switched between various coats, dresses, and tops in colors like pink, blue, green, orange, and yellow. But it was her red dress that really caught our attention. In the second frame, Kaling wore a red dress with flirty ruffles and a round collar, adding some prep to her step.

And she's not the only star to wear collars recently. At her holiday celebration this year, Jennifer Lopez went with a silky blue wrap dress that featured bow embellishments and a dramatic, pointed collar. Taking a more casual approach, Gigi Hadid also tapped into the collar trend with a knit pullover in the fall, pairing it with cargo pants and retro sunglasses.

If you want to give the preppy look a try in the new year, shop collared dresses inspired by Hollywood from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Madewell below.

Collared Dresses Inspired by Mindy Kaling

Whether you're heading to work or are going out with friends, a tunic dress is a comfortable and flattering option that you can pair with so many different shoe styles, and we found one that looks so similar to Kaling's. Going for just $36, the Floerns Doll Collar Dress features long sleeves, and a ruffled collar for an extra touch of preppiness. The snap neck closure makes it so easy to get the dress on and off, and in addition to the burgundy hue that looks similar to Kaling's dress, this popular style that one shopper called "perfect in every way" also comes in black and dark blue.

Another budget-friendly option that looks similar to Kaling's recent look is Allegra K's Retro Dress, which offers slightly less coverage with short ruffled sleeves (because the more ruffles the better). The dress features a sweetheart-style bust and lace at the chest, flaring out at the bottom for a flattering silhouette. And of course, it has a round Peter Pan collar at the neck, which is right on trend. In addition to burgundy, the "adorable" dress comes in staple black and soft pink. And as a bonus, it's machine washable.

You can also take a page out of Hadid and Lopez's books and go for a pointed collar, like the one on the Steve Madden Satin Shirtdress. The winter-ready dress is made of 100 percent polyester, which is satin-like for a touch of elegance. The collar can be buttoned to the top for more coverage and has a bowtie in the middle that is flattering, and adds a chic detail to this shirtdress. You can dress it up or down with sneakers, booties, or heels, and it comes in three colors: black, bottle green, and olive night.

Although we're in the heart of winter, it's clear that preppy collars — and bright vibrant dresses — are here to stay. Shop more collared dresses below.

