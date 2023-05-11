Mindy Kaling's Favorites from Her New Swimwear Collab Include 'the Most Flattering' One-Piece 

Writer, producer, actress, and mom Mindy Kaling just added another title to her string of multi-hyphenates: swimwear designer.

Mindy x Andie is a 33-piece collection of one-piece swimsuits, bikinis, and cover-ups that Kaling co-designed with the swimwear brand Andie. "I've been a fan of Andie Swim for years," she told PEOPLE. "I've had six different iterations of my body in the past five years, and Andie has always been incredibly flattering," she added, saying she was "thrilled" when the brand wanted to work with her on a collection.

"These pieces make me feel young and carefree — they're not too revealing, they give me support where I need it and the colors are gorgeous," she said of the designs. "I am not crazy about trying on swimsuits. In fact, I kind of famously despise it? But these are so flattering, I promise your new favorite suit is in this collection," she wrote in an Instagram caption.

Mindy Kaling's Favorite Pieces from Her New Swimwear Collection

The lineup includes new, limited-edition styles as well as "classic Andie suits in bold and fun Mindy-approved colors (but also some classic colors if you're, like, just trying to be chill)." The newness includes a pool blue color named Splash and textured popcorn fabric. Prices start at $56 for a classic low-rise, medium-coverage bikini bottom and top out at $128 for one-piece swimsuits. Everything is available in sizes XS–3XL and a number of styles come in two torso length options, classic and long.

Kaling shared her favorite pieces from the collection with PEOPLE, saying, "There is a daffodil-colored one-piece — and I know that not everyone feels comfortable wearing a yellow bathing suit — but it is the most flattering cut. And then there's a dress and some really cute shorts and cardigans that are made out of this incredibly textured, almost tweed material that is so chic." See — and shop — her picks below.

The Amalfi One Piece

The Amalfi One-Piece is a classic scoop neck silhouette with a medium leg cut and medium bottom coverage. It has underbust elastic for lift and removable soft cups, plus adjustable straps to get the right fit. It comes in 13 colors in various fabrics, all of which are compressive for a sculpted (but comfortable) fit.

The Maya Dress

The Maya Dress is a scoop neck mini dress designed to be the ultimate vacation multitasking piece: wear it as cover-up, dress it up for dinner, or feel comfy (and cute) for a day of sightseeing. It's made of the new popcorn fabric that Kaling called "so chic," saying that its scrunchy, three-dimensional effect is "incredibly textured, almost tweed." And it comes in the new color, Splash, a surprisingly versatile shade that looks good with everything from black and white to tropical colors.

The Augusta Jacket

The Augusta Jacket is such a unique cover-up option. Equal parts polished and sporty, it has a timeless cardigan-like silhouette made modern with a cropped length and snap closure. It's a great piece to have on hand as a physical layer of sun protection, keeping areas like the shoulders and chest covered while the UV is high. It comes in five colors, including three options in the Mindy x Andie popcorn fabric.

The Marco Short

The Marco Short is the perfect companion for the August Jacket and can be worn as a cover-up or as swim bottoms. They have a high rise with a wide waistband and offer full bottom coverage with style. They are made from the popcorn fabric and come in three colors including Splash blue and a dark green called Dragonfly.

With over 30 pieces to shop, Mindy x Andie has so many standout styles worth adding to your selection of swimwear. Keep scrolling to shop more hits from the collab.

