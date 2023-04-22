This Breezy Blouse That Shoppers Call 'Cute and Classy' Is on Sale for as Little as $22

If you're looking to add more versatile pieces to your spring wardrobe, consider adding this breezy blouse (that's on major sale!) to your Amazon shopping cart.

For a limited time, the Milumia Pleated Cap Sleeve Blouse is marked down to as little as $22 — its lowest price in weeks, according to the product description. It's currently one of the top-selling blouses on Amazon, meaning droves of shoppers are snapping it up right now.

Available from sizes XS to 4XL, the popular top has a loose fit, giving it a breezy look that's perfect for spring and summer. Other cute design details include cap sleeves, pleats down the front, a curved hem, and a keyhole closure at the back.

There are a bunch of fun ways to style the blouse for all sorts of occasions. If you're headed to work, wear the top with a blazer and slacks or a skirt. Some shoppers point out that it's long enough to be tucked in. For more casual outings, wear it with jeans and comfy shoes.

The top comes in 24 colors, including light blue, light pink, lavender, and other soft hues. It's also available in deep colors, from burgundy to green. Pricing depends on the size and color you opt for, but almost every option is on sale. And some deals go up to 48 percent off.

More than 12,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, calling it "cute and classy" as well as "very flattering" in reviews. One customer shared, "I received so many compliments when I wore this shirt," and added that it's "comfy."

Others love the "nice material" that's "lightweight," with at least one reviewer writing that "it isn't see-through."

There's no word on when this deal ends, so keep scrolling for more colors. Then head to Amazon to pick up the Milumia Pleated Cap Sleeve Blouse while it's still on sale.

