This Breezy Blouse That Shoppers Call 'Cute and Classy' Is on Sale for as Little as $22

It comes in 24 colors

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 22, 2023 09:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Milumia Women's Casual Blouse Tout
Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez

If you're looking to add more versatile pieces to your spring wardrobe, consider adding this breezy blouse (that's on major sale!) to your Amazon shopping cart.

For a limited time, the Milumia Pleated Cap Sleeve Blouse is marked down to as little as $22 — its lowest price in weeks, according to the product description. It's currently one of the top-selling blouses on Amazon, meaning droves of shoppers are snapping it up right now.

Available from sizes XS to 4XL, the popular top has a loose fit, giving it a breezy look that's perfect for spring and summer. Other cute design details include cap sleeves, pleats down the front, a curved hem, and a keyhole closure at the back.

Milumia Women's Casual Round Neck Basic Pleated Top Cap Sleeve Curved Keyhole Back Blouse
Amazon

Buy It! Milumia Pleated Cap Sleeve Blouse in Burgundy, $21.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

There are a bunch of fun ways to style the blouse for all sorts of occasions. If you're headed to work, wear the top with a blazer and slacks or a skirt. Some shoppers point out that it's long enough to be tucked in. For more casual outings, wear it with jeans and comfy shoes.

The top comes in 24 colors, including light blue, light pink, lavender, and other soft hues. It's also available in deep colors, from burgundy to green. Pricing depends on the size and color you opt for, but almost every option is on sale. And some deals go up to 48 percent off.

More than 12,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, calling it "cute and classy" as well as "very flattering" in reviews. One customer shared, "I received so many compliments when I wore this shirt," and added that it's "comfy."

Others love the "nice material" that's "lightweight," with at least one reviewer writing that "it isn't see-through."

There's no word on when this deal ends, so keep scrolling for more colors. Then head to Amazon to pick up the Milumia Pleated Cap Sleeve Blouse while it's still on sale.

Milumia Women's Casual Round Neck Basic Pleated Top Cap Sleeve Curved Keyhole Back Blouse
Amazon

Buy It! Milumia Pleated Cap Sleeve Blouse in Light Blue, $23.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Milumia Women's Casual Round Neck Basic Pleated Top Cap Sleeve Curved Keyhole Back Blouse
Amazon

Buy It! Milumia Pleated Cap Sleeve Blouse in Light Pink, $23.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Milumia Women's Casual Round Neck Basic Pleated Top Cap Sleeve Curved Keyhole Back Blouse
Amazon

Buy It! Milumia Pleated Cap Sleeve Blouse in Black, $21.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Gigi Hadid is seen on April 13, 2023 Striped Shirt
Gigi Hadid Grabbed Ice Cream in a Classic Warm-Weather Style We've Spotted on Oprah and Meghan Markle
BLACK+DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Tout
This Portable Air Conditioner 'Made Record Heat Bearable,' and It's on Sale at Amazon
Cariuma Peanuts Tout
This Ashton Kutcher-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped More Adorable 'Peanuts'-Inspired Shoes
Related Articles
brie larson marvel chantelle bra
The Brand Behind Brie Larson's Bra Magic from the Set of 'The Marvels' Is on Sale on Amazon
Taylor Swift saddle bag TOUT
Taylor Swift's Hands-Free Black Saddle Purse Is a Spring Accessory That Never Goes Out of Style
Tory Burch April Sale
Tory Burch Just Slashed Prices on Over 400 Spring Dresses, Handbags, and Sandals — Up to 50% Off
Feethit Womens Walking Shoes Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say Their Feet 'Never Ache' in These Sneakers — and They're on Sale
Jen Garner + Reese white button down TOUT
Jennifer Garner and Gisele Bündchen Broke Out the Classic Shirt That Every Person Should Have in Their Wardrobe
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge in Hopkins, Belize Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to Caribbean - 20 Mar 2022
Kate Middleton's Timeless Longchamp Tote Bag Is Going for $90 at This Secret Flash Sale
stitch fix review
I Finally Tried Stitch Fix to See What All the Hype Is About, and I Wasn't Disappointed
Amazon Coachella Fashion tout
Amazon Has Tons of Coachella-Ready Fashion You Can Wear All Summer Long
Target Swimsuits Under $50 Tout
We Sorted Through Target's Huge Swimsuit Section to Find the Most 'Flattering' Under-$50 One-Pieces
Amazon's Best-Selling Nightgowns 'Feels More Expensive Than It Is,' and It's on Sale for Just $17 Tout
This Popular Sleep Shirt Is 'Perfect for Staying Cool' on Hot Nights — and It's Only $17 Right Now
Dresses Moms Love for Spring and Summer
Busy Moms Rave About These 'Pretty' and 'Flattering' One-and-Done Spring Dresses — and They're All Under $50
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That' on March 08, 2023
Sarah Jessica Parker's Dreamy Floral Dress Is from the Brand Jennifer Lopez Wore in Paris Last Summer
Cute/Comfy Spring Clothes Under $50 TOUT
The 12 Best Deals on Cute and Comfortable Spring Fashion at Amazon Right Now — All Under $50
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TRIBECA-CHANEL US actress Katie Holmes arrives for the 14th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel at Balthazar restaurant on April 29, 2019 in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Katie Holmes' Trendy Denim Is an Easy Way to Upgrade a Standard T-Shirt-and-Jeans Outfit
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Stocking Up on This Best-Selling T-Shirt Dress While It's on Sale for $12
celebs wearing birkenstocks
This Birkenstock Sale Has Prices So Low, We Thought They Were Typos