Lifestyle Fashion This Breezy Blouse That Shoppers Call 'Cute and Classy' Is on Sale for as Little as $22 It comes in 24 colors By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 22, 2023 09:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez If you're looking to add more versatile pieces to your spring wardrobe, consider adding this breezy blouse (that's on major sale!) to your Amazon shopping cart. For a limited time, the Milumia Pleated Cap Sleeve Blouse is marked down to as little as $22 — its lowest price in weeks, according to the product description. It's currently one of the top-selling blouses on Amazon, meaning droves of shoppers are snapping it up right now. Available from sizes XS to 4XL, the popular top has a loose fit, giving it a breezy look that's perfect for spring and summer. Other cute design details include cap sleeves, pleats down the front, a curved hem, and a keyhole closure at the back. Amazon Buy It! Milumia Pleated Cap Sleeve Blouse in Burgundy, $21.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com Amazon Has Tons of Coachella-Ready Fashion You Can Wear All Summer Long There are a bunch of fun ways to style the blouse for all sorts of occasions. If you're headed to work, wear the top with a blazer and slacks or a skirt. Some shoppers point out that it's long enough to be tucked in. For more casual outings, wear it with jeans and comfy shoes. The top comes in 24 colors, including light blue, light pink, lavender, and other soft hues. It's also available in deep colors, from burgundy to green. Pricing depends on the size and color you opt for, but almost every option is on sale. And some deals go up to 48 percent off. More than 12,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, calling it "cute and classy" as well as "very flattering" in reviews. One customer shared, "I received so many compliments when I wore this shirt," and added that it's "comfy." Others love the "nice material" that's "lightweight," with at least one reviewer writing that "it isn't see-through." There's no word on when this deal ends, so keep scrolling for more colors. Then head to Amazon to pick up the Milumia Pleated Cap Sleeve Blouse while it's still on sale. Amazon Buy It! Milumia Pleated Cap Sleeve Blouse in Light Blue, $23.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Milumia Pleated Cap Sleeve Blouse in Light Pink, $23.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Milumia Pleated Cap Sleeve Blouse in Black, $21.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Gigi Hadid Grabbed Ice Cream in a Classic Warm-Weather Style We've Spotted on Oprah and Meghan Markle This Portable Air Conditioner 'Made Record Heat Bearable,' and It's on Sale at Amazon This Ashton Kutcher-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped More Adorable 'Peanuts'-Inspired Shoes