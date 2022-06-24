For how comfortable and stylish it is, it's no surprise that this tank top has more than 10,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One reviewer described it as "very breathable" and said it's so comfortable, they want to buy it in every color. Another shopper said it's "cute and versatile" since it can be worn with shorts or dressed up more formally, and a different customer wrote that they receive "so many compliments" on it.