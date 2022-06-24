Shoppers Get 'So Many Compliments' on This Waffle-Knit Tank Top with Over 10,000 Five-Star Ratings
Do you feel like your summer wardrobe is missing something, like a summer staple that keeps you cool and goes with practically everything? The solution is a waffle-knit tank top, and a customer-loved style at Amazon just so happens to be 31 percent off right now.
The Miholl Sleeveless Waffle-Knit Tank Top is available in more than a dozen colors, plus a few floral prints, and they're currently just $20 each, which means you can stock up. They're made with soft fabric that allows for ample airflow. The waffle pattern and twist knot detail give it extra style points compared to other tank tops on the market, some of which are plain and look more like an undershirt; by contrast, this top is easy to dress up for various occasions.
Buy It! Miholl Sleeveless Waffle-Knit Tank Top in Mauve Red, $19.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com
This top can be ordered in sizes S–2XL, but keep in mind that it has a relaxed fit, so if you're looking for something more fitted, you might want to size down. Another thing to note is although it can be machine-washed and dried on low heat, some shoppers have said in reviews that it shrinks slightly. To avoid shrinkage, try washing it in cold water and letting it air dry.
For how comfortable and stylish it is, it's no surprise that this tank top has more than 10,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One reviewer described it as "very breathable" and said it's so comfortable, they want to buy it in every color. Another shopper said it's "cute and versatile" since it can be worn with shorts or dressed up more formally, and a different customer wrote that they receive "so many compliments" on it.
If you add the top to your cart now and check out while it's on sale, it'll arrive in as little as four days, so you'll have plenty of time to wear it before putting it away for next year.
