Meet the Must-Have Summer Tank That Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying
With warmer weather on the horizon, now is the perfect time to begin refreshing your summer wardrobe. Not sure where to start? Amazon's fashion offerings have been serving up endless inspiration, from cute summery dresses and tops to shorts and sandals. In fact, there's one top in particular that's earned the seal of approval of thousands of reviewers: the Miholl Waffle-Knit Tank.
Available in a whopping 33 color varieties, the versatile top has become a go-to for Amazon fashionistas. It's made from a breathable textured waffle-knit fabric that will keep you cool when the temperatures start to really climb and offers a relaxed fit. But it's not frumpy thanks to its twist-knot detailing in the front, which adds shape and structure to the design. Sizing ranges from small to double XL, and prices start as low as $16.14.
Buy It: Miholl Waffle-Knit Tank, $16.14 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers have left the Miholl Waffle-Knit Tank more than 7,000 five-star ratings and reviews due to its comfortable fabric, flattering fit, and quality design. "The material is very soft and lightweight and I love the texture," one reviewer shared. "It's perfect for any occasion, casual with shorts or dressy. The fit is perfect."
Seriously, it goes with everything in your closet. "Super cute shirt," another shopper added. "The waffle knit is really soft and comfy, not scratchy at all… Would be so cute with shorts, jeans, or leggings." As for footwear, one reviewer said that you can pair it with everything from sneakers to heels.
Customers did warn, however, that certain colors are more sheer than others and noted that you'll have to plan your lingerie accordingly. But that didn't stop them from buying more colors for every season. "The lighter colors are a little see-through so you'll have to wear a beige bra or a camisole underneath," one customer wrote. "I bought five colors and just ordered three more to go with leggings and lightweight sweater dusters."
What are you waiting for? Grab the Miholl Waffle-Knit Tank on Amazon today so you can enjoy the summer in style.
