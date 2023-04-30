This 'Super Comfy' T-Shirt That Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Is on Sale Today

If you're in the process of building your capsule wardrobe, get ready to check a staple piece off your list.

This week, droves of Amazon shoppers have been flocking to the highly rated Miholl V-Neck Shirt that's currently up to 24 percent off. In fact, it's been in so many virtual carts that it recently landed on the site's Movers and Shakers fashion chart, which ranks the most sought-after clothing, shoes, and accessories. Considering Amazon's huge fashion inventory, getting on the chart is no small feat.

So why are shoppers loving the top? Soft and lightweight, it's made of a cotton and polyester blend. It features a V-neck, rolled short sleeves, and a side pocket. Available in sizes up to XXL, the shirt has a comfortable roomy fit that won't cling to you. But it's also fitted enough that it's not baggy. The basic top can be tucked into a skirt and paired with a blazer for the office, or worn with jeans and sneakers for a weekend picnic.

Another huge draw? The top comes in 39 colors (yes, you read that number right), including bright colors that are great for spring, like purple and sky blue. You can also choose from neutrals that are easy to style, including dark gray, white, and black. Price varies by color, but every option is $22 right now.

More than 25,600 customers have given the shirt a five-star rating. In reviews, they rave that the "soft material" is "super comfy" and "not see through." Many people have called the shirt "flattering" and "versatile," with some saying it can be "dressed up or down." One shopper, who bought the top in seven colors, called it an "everyday staple."

Other reviewers call the top "cute," with one sharing, "I've gotten tons of compliments on this shirt, and now my friends are buying them too!"

