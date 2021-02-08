This Flowy Tie-Front Tee Has 6,000 Perfect Ratings on Amazon — and It's Half-Off Now

Searching for that perfect wear-everywhere tee is no easy task, but once you find one that strikes the right balance between comfort and style, you'll never want to take it off. If you're lucky, it'll come in multiple color options, so you can stock up and sport the same look without obsessive-level outfit repetition. Even more ideal? If you can snag it at the right price.
The Miholl Tie-Front Tee checks off all those boxes with a snuggly soft feel, a selection of two sleeve lengths that come in a vast array of colors, and an affordable $21 price tag, thanks to a limited-time half-off sale. It's the go-to casual tee of more than 6,000 reviewers on Amazon who've found it worthy of a five-star rating — one even dubbing it, "the perfect button-down knit shirt."
Shoppers particularly love this piece for its versatility. It features a V-neckline and a buttoned enclosure that can be layered with a tank and worn cardigan style, or fully fastened for an oversized fit. A trendy tie at the waist can be undone or tucked into jeans when you want to sport a totally different look, so within seconds, you can switch up the style to go from loose and flowy to flattering and form-fitting.
"I don't normally write reviews, but I decided to write one for this shirt because I love it that much," wrote one reviewer who purchased the shirt in two colors. "The material is so soft and the fit is perfect for what I was looking for! It is loose enough to be 'flowy' but you can tie it tighter around your waist to make it hug your figure too."
The fan-favorite Miholl tee is made of a silky spandex blend for sufficient stretch, and features a lightweight, yet cozy waffle-knit texture that feels just like your favorite henley. It's available in both long and short sleeve styles, making it easy for your look to change with the seasons, and comes in nearly 40 colors and patterns — including beachy blue tie-dye, rugged camo, and fierce leopard spots, plus plenty of solids in striking hues.
"If you're debating on buying this, do it!," wrote another reviewer. "It actually shows my shape without being too tight or clingy. The V-neck is amazing, and the shirt is extremely stretchy without over-stretching every time you wear it. I've gotten non-stop compliments on it, and I'm definitely ordering another color!"
The comfy and versatile Miholl Tie-Front Tee is on deep discount for a limited time, and with nearly 40 cute colors and patterns, you can guiltlessly buy it in bulk. Shop our favorite styles on Amazon for just $21.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.