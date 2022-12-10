Michelle Obama Put a Fake Leather Spin on the Flattering Pants Style Hollywood Loves

In case you haven't heard, skinny jeans are out. Instead, celebrities are opting for more comfortable (and flattering) styles, such as wide-leg, baggy, and straight-leg silhouettes with their jeans and pants. And now, Michelle Obama's latest all-leather look showed us that notoriously skin-tight leather pants are also getting this trendy upgrade.

At her The Light We Carry tour at The Fox Theatre last week, the former First Lady took to the stage in head-to-toe vegan leather that enhanced her powerful presence. She opted for modern versions of classic leather pants and jackets — two staples that Hollywood turns to time and again each winter.

Obama wore a $1,112 Palmer Harding Vegan Leather Jacket that had an exaggerated pleat and puffy sleeves. Her $528 Vegan Leather Trousers from the same brand were also breathable thanks to its flared design. Although the Becoming author's look costs a pretty penny, you can mimic her look for as little as $36 with faux leather pants.

Our favorite styles bring the edginess from leather that we know and love, but with a more flattering and comfortable feel thanks to wide-leg and flared silhouettes that lengthen your legs and enhance your shape. If you've steered clear from skin-tight leather in the past, these options from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Free People may make you rethink adding this winter essential to your wardrobe.

Shop Faux Leather Pants Inspired by Michelle Obama

For as little as $44, you can get faux leather pants on Amazon that look just like the real thing. The budget-friendly pair by MakeMeChic come in a straight-leg style that's on trend (Hilary Duff recently wore a similar style!) and offers lots of breathing room. They have a high waist for a flattering fit and even come with four pockets. The machine-washable pants are also available in 35 colors, so if you already have a pair of shiny black pants, opt for something fun like brown, burgundy, or green. Plus, they're "super cute and very comfortable," according to one shopper.

Want to add some length to your legs? Consider adding a pair of flared fake leather pants to your winter closet, such as this chic pair by Free People. The vegan leggings look similar to the pair Obama wore and offer a high-rise waist in addition to a flared bottom to form a bell-like shape that makes your legs look longer.

Celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber have been living in baggy denim, and you can wear an edgier version of the trend with Madewell's The Perfect Vintage Straight Jeans, which are on sale starting at $60 right now. In the past week alone, more than 2,000 people had added these stylish pants to their carts due to their "buttery soft" feel. They have a waist-accentuating high rise paired with a relaxed straight leg for added comfort. They're machine-washable and come in three colors: black, beige, and cabernet.

Whether you have a stage appearance like Obama or want a pair of pants that you can wear to work or out with friends, sleek shiny pants can elevate any winter outfit. Shop more vegan leather pants below in flattering wide-leg, baggy, and flared styles.

