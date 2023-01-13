Psst! This Celebrity-Worn Brand's Most Comfortable Shoes Are on Sale for PEOPLE Readers Only

 Save on Italian-made M.Gemi sneakers with our exclusive promo code

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Published on January 13, 2023 12:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

M. Gemi sneakers
Photo: M. Gemi

We're suckers for good shoes, so we're always on the lookout for upgraded styles. And we found a brand known for elevating footwear that celebs and shoppers favor.

Handmade in Italy, M.Gemi's shoes are fashionably tasteful, and they're on sale for PEOPLE readers only. Through January 26, all full-priced M.Gemi sneakers are 20 percent off with code PEOPLE20. You read that right, quality woven sneakers, sleek white pairs, and slip-on styles, are soon to be yours without forking out full price.

Celebrities like Camila Cabello, Gigi Hadid, and Lucy Hale have been known to wear the Italian brand — in other words, that's just another reason to grab them. This summer, Cabello wore a pair of lavender woven sandals from the brand, showing off her pedicured toes. Hadid and Hale, though, opted for a more casual style, but one that was still fancier than typical Birkenstocks.

Sadly, though, some of us can't wear sandals year-round. But one thing we can wear? Sneakers (which are an essential part of any stylish person's closet). So, if it's time to retire your stained and muddy ones, now's the perfect time to grab a pair of M.Gemi's before prices go back up.

We love to elongate our legs with a few extra inches of height, but we want to do it comfortably. A nice cushioned sole is what we're looking for, and these M.Gemi platform sneakers measure up perfectly.

Handcrafted in Italy, they're made with genuine leather and a breathable footbed, and have flat laces and a minimal design resulting in a chic shoe devoid of flashy logos. Shoppers couldn't help but gush over the quality of the shoes. One said they're "simply the best sneaker ever made," and another called them "the perfect white sneakers."

M Gemi Sneakers Promo
M. Gemi

Buy It! M.Gemi The Palestra Alta in White, $198.40 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $248); mgemi.com

As much as we daydream about dropping all responsibilities and moving abroad for an Emily in Paris fictional reality, we know we can't. But at least we can wear shoes that give us a taste of life abroad. Case in point? These tan woven sneakers that remind us of spending the day at a vineyard when worn with a breezy floral dress and a floppy hat.

Plus, its slip-on silhouette means you don't have to deal with the shoelaces getting dragged on streets and turning an unfavorable color. Other classic colors, like brown, white, gray, black, and navy are also in stock.

M Gemi Sneakers Promo
M. Gemi

Buy It! M.Gemi The Cerchio in Latte, $198.40 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $248); mgemi.com

Looking for something a bit more unique than a standard pair of lace-up sneakers? M.Gemi has those, too, like these woven leather sneakers. The Italian nappa leather covers both sides, but leaves the heel and toe out of the mix to keep things interesting.

M Gemi Sneakers Promo
M. Gemi

Buy It! M.Gemi The Milia in Dove, $222.40 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $278); mgemi.com

Keep scrolling to shop more M.Gemi sneakers in other fun colorways and styles — all of which are on sale for PEOPLE readers right now.

M Gemi Sneakers Promo
M. Gemi

Buy It! M.Gemi The Palestra Due in White and Black, $198.40 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $248); mgemi.com

M Gemi Sneakers Promo
M. Gemi

Buy It! M.Gemi The Cerchio in Black Nubuck, $198.40 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $248); mgemi.com

