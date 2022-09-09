Shoppers Say This High-Waisted Skirt Is the 'Perfect Staple' for Fall, and It's 46% Off at Amazon

Choose from six colors, including olive and khaki

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer

Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.

Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2022 02:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Meyeeka Women's Paperbag Skirt Tout
Photo: Amazon

Cooler weather doesn't mean you have to omit skirts from your wardrobe entirely — it just means you might want to transition to one with thicker fabric and a fitted design. Luckily, we found an option that is 46 percent off at Amazon right now.

The Meyeeka Paperbag High-Waist Faux Suede Mini Skirt is available in six fall-inspired colors, such as army green, khaki, and black, and can easily be mixed and matched with other staples you already have. It has small details like a button-up design and belted waist to give it a sophisticated look that sets it apart from other mini skirts on the market.

Not only is it a versatile piece, but it's incredibly comfortable and shoppers say they plan to order it in several colors, so we suggest adding your favorite to your cart while it's marked down.

Meyeeka Women's Paperbag Skirt
Amazon

Buy It! Meyeeka Paperbag High-Waist Faux Suede Mini Skirt in Army Green, $26.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

One thing to note about this mini skirt is that it should be hand-washed and hung to dry to avoid shrinking and damaging the faux suede fabric. If you're in a pinch and need to run it through the machine, we suggest doing so on a gentle cycle inside a lingerie bag.

For $27 apiece, one shopper said they were "blown away" with the quality of the skirt and claimed they plan to buy more colors in the same style. Another five-star reviewer described it as the "perfect staple" for fall and raved about how great the fit is thanks to its stretchy material and appropriate length even for a "tall gal."

Some customers chose to leave an image review that showcases how they styled the skirt, and let's just say the photos speak for themselves as to how versatile it is. One shopper paired the khaki shade with a simple white tank top while another wore the army green color with a turtleneck sweater. You could also add on a jacket to save you from evening chills.

No matter how you choose to wear it, you can't go wrong with a high-rise mini skirt like this one — especially at such a low price. Who knows how long the deal will last, so don't hesitate to take advantage and be sure to check out all the colors available.

Meyeeka Women's Paperbag Skirt
Amazon

Buy It! Meyeeka Paperbag High-Waist Faux Suede Mini Skirt in Black, $26.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Meyeeka Women's Paperbag Skirt
Amazon

Buy It! Meyeeka Paperbag High-Waist Faux Suede Mini Skirt in Khaki, $26.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
FANCYINN Cute Shift Tunic Dress Ruffle Swing Babydoll
Shoppers Love This 'Super Flattering' Fall Dress So Much, They're Convincing Others to Buy It
Cable Knit Hooded Sweater
Amazon Shoppers Are Already Loving This Just-Launched Sweater That's the 'Perfect Change of Season Piece'
Flowy Maxi Dress
Amazon Shoppers Keep Adding This Flowy Maxi Dress to Their Carts for Fall — and It's on Sale
KINLONSAIR Women’s Long Sleeve Henley T Shirt
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Chart-Climbing Ribbed Shirt That's as Little as $20 Right Now
Hilary Duff fall flannel
Hilary Duff Layered a Matching Workout Set with a '90s Grunge Staple That Makes a Return Every Fall
Amazon Fall dresses
10 Gorgeous Fall Dresses Under $50 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now
QUALFORT Women's Cardigan Sweater
Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Perfect Cardigan' — and It's on Sale for as Little as $31
MEROKEETY Women's Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan
Shoppers Say This On-Sale Cardigan That's Topping Amazon's Charts Is 'a Must-Have'
Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirt
Shoppers Are Wearing This Shacket That's 'Perfect for Fall' with Everything They Own, and It's on Sale
AUSELILY Women's Short Sleeve Pockets Empire Waist Pleated Loose Swing Casual Flare Dress
Amazon Shoppers Can't Get Enough of This 'Magic Dress' That's Now on Sale for $30
OUGES Women's V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets
Shoppers Are Getting Fall-Ready with This 'Super Flattering' Long-Sleeve Midi Dress That's Under $30
ZESICA Women's Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Loose Oversized Chunky Knitted Pullover Sweater
This Chart-Climbing Sweater with 12,700+ Perfect Ratings Is 30% Off at Amazon Right Now
Gihuo Women's Fashion Baggy Loose Linen Overalls Jumpsuit
My All-Time Favorite Amazon Fashion Find Is This Pair of Linen Overalls That's on Sale for $20 Right Now
Short Sleeve Dress with Pockets
This Flowy Dress with Pockets Is Being Called the 'Perfect Closet Staple,' and It's on Sale
BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweater
Shoppers Say This Comfy Half-Zip Sweater Is 'Worth Every Penny,' and It's on Sale for Under $40
Pausus Women Chiffon Button Down Shirt
The Most Popular Newly Released Blouse at Amazon Is Already on Sale for $23