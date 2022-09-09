Shoppers Say This High-Waisted Skirt Is the 'Perfect Staple' for Fall, and It's 46% Off at Amazon

Cooler weather doesn't mean you have to omit skirts from your wardrobe entirely — it just means you might want to transition to one with thicker fabric and a fitted design. Luckily, we found an option that is 46 percent off at Amazon right now.

The Meyeeka Paperbag High-Waist Faux Suede Mini Skirt is available in six fall-inspired colors, such as army green, khaki, and black, and can easily be mixed and matched with other staples you already have. It has small details like a button-up design and belted waist to give it a sophisticated look that sets it apart from other mini skirts on the market.

Not only is it a versatile piece, but it's incredibly comfortable and shoppers say they plan to order it in several colors, so we suggest adding your favorite to your cart while it's marked down.

Amazon

Buy It! Meyeeka Paperbag High-Waist Faux Suede Mini Skirt in Army Green, $26.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

One thing to note about this mini skirt is that it should be hand-washed and hung to dry to avoid shrinking and damaging the faux suede fabric. If you're in a pinch and need to run it through the machine, we suggest doing so on a gentle cycle inside a lingerie bag.

For $27 apiece, one shopper said they were "blown away" with the quality of the skirt and claimed they plan to buy more colors in the same style. Another five-star reviewer described it as the "perfect staple" for fall and raved about how great the fit is thanks to its stretchy material and appropriate length even for a "tall gal."

Some customers chose to leave an image review that showcases how they styled the skirt, and let's just say the photos speak for themselves as to how versatile it is. One shopper paired the khaki shade with a simple white tank top while another wore the army green color with a turtleneck sweater. You could also add on a jacket to save you from evening chills.

No matter how you choose to wear it, you can't go wrong with a high-rise mini skirt like this one — especially at such a low price. Who knows how long the deal will last, so don't hesitate to take advantage and be sure to check out all the colors available.

