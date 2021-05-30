This Amazon Shirt Dress Has One Feature That Makes It ‘so Flattering’ — and It’s 25% Off

It's been called the "perfect throw-on-and-go dress," and for good reason: Not only is it an easy outfit option that'll keep you cool in upwards of 80-degree weather, but it'll also make you look put together whether you're running errands or going on a lunch date. Can one outfit do it all? Yes. Yes, it can. And for a limited time, you can even get the Merokeety summer dress on sale starting at just $28 at Amazon.