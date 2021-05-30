This Amazon Shirt Dress Has One Feature That Makes It ‘so Flattering’ — and It’s 25% Off
Putting together an outfit that's cute and comfy can be a tall order, especially when you factor in hot summer weather. That's why it's a godsend when you find the perfect look that's equal parts stylish, flattering, and breathable — and according to Amazon shoppers, the Merokeety Tie Waist Shirt Dress checks all of those boxes and more.
It's been called the "perfect throw-on-and-go dress," and for good reason: Not only is it an easy outfit option that'll keep you cool in upwards of 80-degree weather, but it'll also make you look put together whether you're running errands or going on a lunch date. Can one outfit do it all? Yes. Yes, it can. And for a limited time, you can even get the Merokeety summer dress on sale starting at just $28 at Amazon.
Made with a soft, stretchy rayon and spandex blend, the shirt dress is thick enough to not be see-through while still remaining lightweight. While bodycon dresses are usually tight, this casual dress has a looser fit that adds to its airy texture and is sure to keep you cool.
The star of the show, though, is its unique design; it has a crew neck, cuffed short sleeves, and a wrap-around tie waist that drapes nicely over the body. This overlapping feature "hides the tummy," while ruching on the sides further accentuate curves for a flattering look that gets shoppers "a ton of compliments."
It comes in 14 pretty colors, from light green to pastel pink to classic black, along with three striped options. Some people love it so much that they've stocked up on several colors — but with a one-of-a-kind design like this, can you blame them?
"This dress is AMAZING. It is so flattering and soft," wrote one reviewer. "It looks very expensive and I love wearing it... I 10/10 recommend buying."
"This is by far the best clothing purchase I've made on Amazon," said another. "I loved this dress so much I bought it in four more colors! It's a thick stretchy material and it fits sooo nice."
No matter where your days take you this summer, you can't go wrong with the Merokeety Tie Waist Shirt Dress that's been deemed a "10 out of 10." Get it while it's still on sale in select colors at Amazon.
Buy It! Merokeety Tie Waist Shirt Dress, $27.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
