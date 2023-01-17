This Just-Launched Amazon Sweater Coat 'Instantly Gives Class' to Any Outfit, According to Shoppers

Finding the most comfortable, stylish, and affordable staple pieces is the key to looking (and feeling) your best this season, and you sometimes have to dig a little deeper to find an item you know you'll often wear that ticks all of these boxes.

Leave it to Amazon shoppers to uncover gems, like the recently launched Merokeety Open Front Sweater Coat with Pockets that provides comfort, style, and versatility. In fact, shoppers love this new sweater coat so much, it's already become a top new release on Amazon. Plus, it's going for $63 and sizes are already selling out, so you'll want to add one to your cart ASAP.

The coat is made from polyester, acrylic, nylon, and wool that combine to make a stretchy knit texture that's lightweight enough for layering, and still thick enough to keep you warm. The open-style sweater coat features a wide lapel collar, a split hem, and two front pockets to keep your hands warm on a walk or your phone tucked away at a party.

Available in sizes S–XL and nine colors to choose from, including blue, caramel, black, and khaki, you might struggle to buy only one. The jacket's above-the-knee length, long sleeves, and casual fit make for a great spring, fall, or winter layer, whether you're heading into the office or just running errands.

Buy It! MerokeetyOpen Front Sweater Coat with Pockets, $62.99; amazon.com

Although it's only recently been released, the sweater coat is already raking in plenty of five-star ratings. One shopper raved about the "beautiful" sweater coat's "soft, well-made, luxury feel." And another five-star reviewer described it as "pretty warm as an overcoat over a sweater dress" and added, "it's great for times when you don't want a heavy coat like maybe going to a party or out to eat."

A final shopper noted how the piece works well to dress up your look, as it "instantly gives class to your outfit." They continued, "Even the inside was nicely made and I just can't recommend this sweater coat enough."

Any winter wardrobe needs go-to basics that can pair with everything in your closet, from jeans to skirts to leggings to dresses, you can't go wrong. Check out the Merokeety Open Front Sweater Coat before everyone else catches wind.

