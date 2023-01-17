This Just-Launched Amazon Sweater Coat 'Instantly Gives Class' to Any Outfit, According to Shoppers

And it has pockets, too

By Mia Huelsbeck
Published on January 17, 2023 03:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Lapel Open Front Cardigan tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Finding the most comfortable, stylish, and affordable staple pieces is the key to looking (and feeling) your best this season, and you sometimes have to dig a little deeper to find an item you know you'll often wear that ticks all of these boxes.

Leave it to Amazon shoppers to uncover gems, like the recently launched Merokeety Open Front Sweater Coat with Pockets that provides comfort, style, and versatility. In fact, shoppers love this new sweater coat so much, it's already become a top new release on Amazon. Plus, it's going for $63 and sizes are already selling out, so you'll want to add one to your cart ASAP.

The coat is made from polyester, acrylic, nylon, and wool that combine to make a stretchy knit texture that's lightweight enough for layering, and still thick enough to keep you warm. The open-style sweater coat features a wide lapel collar, a split hem, and two front pockets to keep your hands warm on a walk or your phone tucked away at a party.

Available in sizes S–XL and nine colors to choose from, including blue, caramel, black, and khaki, you might struggle to buy only one. The jacket's above-the-knee length, long sleeves, and casual fit make for a great spring, fall, or winter layer, whether you're heading into the office or just running errands.

MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Lapel Open Front Cardigan
Amazon

Buy It! MerokeetyOpen Front Sweater Coat with Pockets, $62.99; amazon.com

Although it's only recently been released, the sweater coat is already raking in plenty of five-star ratings. One shopper raved about the "beautiful" sweater coat's "soft, well-made, luxury feel." And another five-star reviewer described it as "pretty warm as an overcoat over a sweater dress" and added, "it's great for times when you don't want a heavy coat like maybe going to a party or out to eat."

A final shopper noted how the piece works well to dress up your look, as it "instantly gives class to your outfit." They continued, "Even the inside was nicely made and I just can't recommend this sweater coat enough."

Any winter wardrobe needs go-to basics that can pair with everything in your closet, from jeans to skirts to leggings to dresses, you can't go wrong. Check out the Merokeety Open Front Sweater Coat before everyone else catches wind.

MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Lapel Open Front Cardigan
Amazon

Buy It! MerokeetyOpen Front Sweater Coat with Pockets, $50.99–$55.99; amazon.com

MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Lapel Open Front Cardigan
Amazon

Buy It! MerokeetyOpen Front Sweater Coat with Pockets, $50.99–$55.99; amazon.com

MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Lapel Open Front Cardigan
Amazon

Buy It! MerokeetyOpen Front Sweater Coat with Pockets, $50.99–$55.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Costway 20'' Freestanding Electric Fireplace Heater Stove W/ Realistic Flame Effect 1400W tout
Deal Alert! The Best Electric Fireplace We Tested Is Almost 48% Off Right Now at Target
Target Squishmallows roundup tout
Target Just Dropped Exclusive Squishmallows for Valentine's Day, and They're Already Selling Out
Jennifer Garner, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber
The Ubiquitous Winter Brand Jennifer Garner and Hailey Bieber Often Wear Is on Sale Starting at $40
Related Articles
Jennifer Garner, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber
The Ubiquitous Winter Brand Jennifer Garner and Hailey Bieber Often Wear Is on Sale Starting at $40
leather trench coats
Hailey Bieber, Shania Twain, and Miranda Kerr Make Bundling Up Look Cool with This Edgy Twist on a Winter Staple
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Selena Gomez Wore a White Cropped Jacket in Her Instagram Selfies, and We Found a Similar Style for Under $100
Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Jogger tout
These Best-Selling Joggers That Shoppers Call 'Super Comfy' Are on Sale for as Little as $15 at Amazon
Zappos Slippers on Sale roundup tout
Hundreds of Cozy Slippers Are on Sale at Zappos This Weekend — Including a Celeb-Worn Pair from Ugg
Jen Garner and Katie Holmes Corduroy Pants tout
Jennifer Garner and Katie Holmes Are Wearing the Cozy Winter Pants We Almost Forgot About
Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Pant
The Incredibly Soft Joggers Oprah and I Love Have Shoppers Saying 'Wow' — Get Them While They're Up to 45% Off
Legendary Whitetails Men's Camp Night Berber Lined Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket
This Fleece-Lined Men's Flannel with 5,000 Perfect Ratings Is So Irresistibly Cozy, Women Are Obsessed with It, Too
Nordstrom limited time sale
Nordstrom's Secret Sale Section Includes Over 3,000 Deals — Here Are the 25 Best Fashion and Beauty Finds
Amazon Outlet Winter Clothes tout
Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9
Warner’s Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing Wireless Lightly Lined Bra
Whoa! Amazon's Best-Selling Wireless Bra for Everyday Wear Is 52% Off Right Now
Katie Holmes "The Wanderers" Cast Photo Call
Katie Holmes' Shiny Pants Remind Us of Sarah Jessica Parker's — and These Similar Styles Start at $18
Hilary Duff Turtleneck Dress tout
Hilary Duff Saw 'Funny Girl' on Broadway Wearing the Cozy, Chic Dress Trend That Kate Middleton Wears, Too
M. Gemi sneakers
Psst! This Celebrity-Worn Brand's Most Comfortable Shoes Are on Sale for PEOPLE Readers Only
Orolay coat
There's a Rare Sale on the Viral Amazon Coat, Which Keeps You Warm in 'Freezing Weather'
Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants
These 'Incredibly Comfortable' Flare Leggings Can Double as Work Pants, According to Amazon Shoppers