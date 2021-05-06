Amazon Shoppers Say This Flattering T-Shirt Dress Is So Soft, It’s Like ‘Wearing Pajamas Out and About’
After a year in sweatpants, we’re itching to trade in our frumpier pieces for more flattering outfits — but we’re not quite ready to sacrifice comfort in the name of fashion. Thankfully, we found the Merokeety T-Shirt Dress at Amazon and it checks all the boxes: It’s comfy, cute, and affordable. Oh, and it has pockets.
The belted sheath dress is made of a lightweight, stretchy fabric, so you can wear it on hot summer days. The waist-tie design will accentuate your curves, and the two side pockets will discreetly stash your phone, wallet, and keys. The dress has a knee-length fit, so it’s appropriate for if you’re heading back into the office.
The nautical pattern is classic for summer — choose from seven striped colors, including pink, gray, and navy. (The dress is also available in trendy tie-dye and leopard-print designs). If you’re looking for something that will stand the test of time, opt for one of the solids, like navy blue or forest green. Note: The dress comes in both long-sleeve and short-sleeve options, so make sure you’re adding the correct style to your cart.
Over 2,200 Amazon customers are raving about the T-shirt dress, calling it cute, versatile, and “seriously the softest dress ever.”
“Most flattering dress in the world,” writes one reviewer. “Like wearing pajamas out and about, yet looking very EFFORTLESSLY put together.”
“This is by far the best quality dress I’ve ever purchased on Amazon,” says another. “I’ve already come back to purchase the same dress in a different print. It’s the perfect business casual dress to put on with heels for work, but can definitely be dressed down with sandals too! Love it!!!”
The T-shirt dress is available in sizes small to extra-large, and customers are praising the fit, saying there’s “finally a great dress for plus size folks.”
“Love this. I was worried (being I am curvy and have some love handles) that this dress would not look as loose in the waist as I would like. It fits perfectly,” notes a shopper. “You can’t see my tummy from my babies at all. It's nice thick fabric but not too much that you can’t wear in warm weather.”
Trade in your sweats for the equally comfy Merokeety Striped T-Shirt Dress for less than $40 at Amazon.
