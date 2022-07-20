Credit: Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Newly Released Tiered Dress with Flutter Sleeves — and It's on Sale Right Now

They say it’s “perfect for summer”
By Isabel Garcia July 20, 2022 06:00 AM
New clothes drop on Amazon all the time, but only a handful actually become a hit with shoppers.

A just-launched summer style that shoppers keep adding to their carts? The Merokeety Tiered Midi Dress with flutter sleeves. Right now, the popular piece holds the number one spot on the retailer's best-selling new casual dresses chart. Oh, and it's currently on sale.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com 

Featuring a flowy fit, the dress has an A-line silhouette that flows out with multiple tiers. And the bodice is extra cute (and comfortable) with stretchy smock detailing and a keyhole button closure at the back. Ideal for summer, the dress is made of a lightweight rayon. Plus, the material is machine washable, so you can easily clean it after a hot day out. 

While it's trending on the casual dresses chart, the midi is easy to dress up, too. For a trip to the office or dinner out, wear it with heeled sandals and your favorite jewelry. As for casual outings, you can't go wrong pairing it with flat sandals or sneakers. 

Available in sizes up to XL, the dress comes in 19 colors, including multiple shades of blue, pink, green, and white. Pricing depends on the color you go for, but the good news is most are on sale for as little as $40 thanks to a discount and a coupon in the product description. 

Credit: Amazon

Despite its recent release, the dress already has a number of glowing reviews from customers. One reviewer who called the dress ″flattering″ raved that "the material is light and flowy but doesn't feel cheap or flimsy," adding: "I'm buying this in at least one more color."

Others deemed it "perfect for summer," with one saying,"[I] went to an outdoor party in 95-degree weather and was comfortable."

There's no end date listed for this deal, so go ahead and snap up the just-launched Merokeety Tiered Midi Dress before the savings disappear. 

Credit: Amazon

Credit: Amazon

