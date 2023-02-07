This $22 Blouse with Balloon Sleeves Was Just Released on Amazon — and It's Already a Hit with Shoppers

Itching to refresh your closet with a statement piece? Amazon shoppers can't stop buying this just-launched blouse that features a unique detail.

The Merokeety Smocked Cuff Blouse is one of the most popular new tops on Amazon, currently ranking on the best-selling new tops, tees, and blouses chart. And now's a great time to join the droves of shoppers adding it to their carts since it's on sale for just $22 thanks to a coupon in the product description.

So what's the standout detail that's making shoppers flock to the blouse? It has balloon drop sleeves with smocked ruffle cuffs, giving it an elevated flowy look. It's also super comfy, as it's made of a rayon, polyester, and spandex blend, so the romantic number is soft and has some stretch. Plus, it has a roomy cut that won't cling to you.

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Smocked Cuff Blouse, $21.99 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

The top comes in eight colors, including black, light gray, and oatmeal. If you want to add a pop of color to your closet, you can also take your pick from bright shades of red, blue, and fuschia. Available in sizes up to XL, the shirt runs a little large, according to shoppers. So it may be a good idea to size down.

Shoppers are already giving the brand-new blouse five-star ratings and stellar reviews. They rave that it's "flattering" and "adorable." One customer wrote, "It is so comfy and so cute," and added, "I had to go back and buy all of the colors because I loved it so much." And another customer shared, "I was impressed with the quality of the material."

Others call out its versatility, with a reviewer sharing that it's "perfect by itself or for layering when the weather is cooler."

There's no word on when the deal ends. So keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to snap up the Merokeety Smocked Cuff Blouse while it's still discounted!

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Smocked Cuff Blouse, $21.99 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Smocked Cuff Blouse, $21.99 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Smocked Cuff Blouse, $21.99 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.