Amazon's New Ruffle Sleeve Blouse Is Already a Best-Seller — and It Comes in 21 Colors

With warm weather right around the corner, droves of shoppers are gravitating to this spring-ready blouse that just dropped on Amazon.

An instant hit on Amazon, the Merokeety Ruffle Sleeve Blouse is currently the best-selling new blouse on the site. It's also one of the most popular pieces of clothing right now, climbing all the way up Amazon's competitive hot new fashion releases chart. And with an extra coupon in the product description, you can get it on sale for just $28.

Ideal for spring, the breezy top is made mostly of lightweight polyester and a bit of spandex. Plus it has a loose cut that looks cute and feels comfortable. Along with its flowy silhouette, the top's other standout design details include a split V-neck and ruffle sleeves — a popular trend for spring. But what makes the top really unique is its patched swiss dot pattern.

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Ruffle Sleeve Blouse, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Another huge draw? It comes in 21 colors, including sage, sky blue, light pink, apricot, and a handful of other hues that are perfect for spring. You can also take your pick from bright solids like hot pink and royal blue. Plus, it comes in sizes up to XL.

The versatile top is easy to dress up or down, so you can wear it for all kinds of occasions. If you're headed to brunch, throw it on with jeans and sneakers for a casual outfit. Or if you're on your way to the office,, pair it with trousers or a skirt.

Amazon shoppers can't stop gushing about the blouse in reviews, calling it "lightweight" and "classy." One reviewer raved, "The material is soft and airy, and I love how comfortable it feels against my skin," calling out that it "drapes well." They also shared, "It's pretty and flowy, and I love how it makes me feel when I wear it."

Keep scrolling for more color choices, then head to Amazon to get your closet spring-ready with the popular Merokeety Ruffle Sleeve Blouse while it's still on sale!

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Ruffle Sleeve Blouse in Coral Red, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Ruffle Sleeve Blouse in Sage, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Ruffle Sleeve Blouse in Royal Blue, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.