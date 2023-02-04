Found: An Under-$40 Sweater That Shoppers Are Calling the 'Best Clothing Purchase' They've Made on Amazon

Sweater weather season isn't over yet, and there's still plenty of time to wear your favorite cozy clothes and add new staple pieces, too — especially comfy sweaters that can be worn time and time again.

And Amazon shoppers have found that in the Merokeety Long Sleeve Oversized Crewneck Sweater. The "very versatile" top has racked up over 6,000 five-star ratings and you can snag it while it's on sale.

The oversized pullover sweater is made from rayon and acrylic, creating a lightweight, soft, and stretchy fabric that's so comfortable, you'll "want to live in it." It features ribbed sleeves and a curved hemline and thanks to its overall loose fit and longer length, the sweater is "flattering with anything from leggings to jeans to skirts," according to one shopper.

It's available in sizes S to XXL and comes in a whopping 32 colors, including neutrals like beige, black, and gray, and brighter hues, such as mint, mustard, and light blue, all of which are under $40 right now. Although the sweater is machine washable, the brand recommends hand washing it using cold water and gentle soap, and hanging it up to dry.

Plus, shoppers have nothing but praise for the "great all-around sweater" that is "perfect for layering." One five-star reviewer shared that they've bought four so far and they "might order more," as "the fabric is a perfect weight, not too heavy but still warm." They added, "I am super picky about fabric and I hate scratchy/clingy sweaters, so I really like the way this one feels."

Another shopper explained they initially "didn't have high expectations," but the crewneck quickly changed their mind. "This sweater is incredibly soft, flattering, and beautiful…[it] may be the best clothing purchase I've made on Amazon," they wrote.

If you're looking to add a new cozy top to the rotation, head on over to Amazon and add the Merokeety Long Sleeve Oversized Crewneck Sweater to your virtual cart while they're still marked down.

