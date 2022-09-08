Shoppers Are Loving This Cozy Cardigan with Pockets That Just Arrived at Amazon

It comes in 15 colors, and most are on sale with a coupon 

By Isabel Garcia
Published on September 8, 2022 08:00 AM

Merokeety Women's Puff Long Sleeve Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater with Pockets
Photo: Amazon

While fall doesn't officially start until late September, we're in that between-season period that calls for transitional clothes.

That includes the Merokeety Cable Knit Cardigan that just dropped on Amazon — and it's on sale. Shoppers are already obsessed with the sweater, which is currently one of the best-selling new cardigans on the entire site. It's yet another hit for the Amazon customer-favorite brand, which sells other cardigans that shoppers have been also adding to their carts for the new season.

Made of a blend of viscose, rayon, and polyester, the sweater is soft and cozy, according to reviewers. Plus, it has a loose fit, making it a comfortable choice for fall. Visually, it's super cute thanks to its cable knit ribbed design, ribbed trim, puff sleeves, and two side pockets.

While it's no doubt great for fall, you can start wearing it right away — whether you're dining outside on a chilly evening or going for a walk on a crisp morning. And when the new season comes, wear it with jeans or leggings and sneakers for casual outings. You can also dress it up with chunky booties and layered necklaces.

The cardigan, which is available in sizes up to XXL, comes in 15 colors, including white, black, gray, khaki and other neutrals. You can also take your pick from classic fall colors like burgundy, rust orange, and a forest green.

Shoppers have already left glowing reviews to back up the five-star ratings they've given the sweater, with one saying, "It will definitely be a fall staple." Another shopper raved, "I [am] really impressed with this cardigan, especially when it comes to how cozy and soft it feels!"

Others appreciate the "pretty pattern" of the "beautiful cardigan"; one customer even wrote that it has a handmade look "without the frumpiness."

Ready to upgrade your fall closet? Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the popular Merokeety Cable Knit Cardigan while it's still on sale.

