People.com Lifestyle Fashion Ready for Fall? This Lightweight Cardigan Is a Closet 'Must-Have,' According to Amazon Shoppers, and It's Only $30 Throw it on over jeans and a tee By Claire Harmeyer Published on August 16, 2022 06:30 AM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you're ready to swap sweltering summer days for crisp fall weather, you're not alone. It's that time of the season when we're eager to tuck away our swimsuits and reach for our sweaters instead — and apparently, Amazon shoppers are too. You can always tell where customers' heads are by checking out the list of best-selling fashion items at Amazon, which is updated daily. Right now, for example, people have their eyes on fall fashion finds, like this cozy cardigan, which is the fourth most-bought item at the retailer at the time of writing. Amazon Buy It! Merokeety Long Ribbed Cardigan Sweater in Brown, $29.99; amazon.com With more than 14,000 perfect ratings, this "must-have" fall cardigan is bound to become one of your go-to picks this season. Happy customers deem it "high-quality," "so comfy," and "the perfect length," claiming that they dress it down with leggings for casual outings and up with booties for the office. Trendy snap buttons trail the thigh-length cardigan so you can wear it open with a shirt underneath or closed for extra warmth. Choose between a whopping 35 colors and patterns, like plaid, animal print, and stripes, in this women's cardigan — or snag a few like many buyers have done after their first purchase. Thanks to its lightweight fabric, this pick is an ideal layering piece for between-season dressing. Throw it over a sleeveless dress during these breezy end-of-summer nights and pair it with jeans and T-shirt come fall. Even though we're just halfway through August, some celebrities are embracing fall fashion already. Just last week, Jennifer Lopez was spotted in a tie-dye hoodie and matching sweatpants, Gigi Hadid is already whipping out beanies, and Jennifer Lawrence went a step further and wore a pair of Ugg slippers in New York City on August 10. It's clearly never too early to turn your focus to next season's style, so get started with this popular fall cardigan shoppers swear will become a staple choice this fall. Amazon Buy It! Merokeety Long Ribbed Cardigan Sweater in Wine, $29.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Merokeety Long Ribbed Cardigan Sweater in Khaki, $29.99; amazon.com