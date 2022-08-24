Shoppers Say This On-Sale Cardigan That's Topping Amazon's Charts Is 'a Must-Have'

Choose from several colors

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2022 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

MEROKEETY Women's Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan
Photo: Amazon

With the weather so unpredictable come fall, you never know when you're going to need to toss a light sweater over your top. Layering is key for staying comfortable while you take a stroll or go for a coffee run, and this cardigan is the staple your closet needs.

Amazon shoppers can't stop buying the Merookeety Open Front Knit Cardigan right now, with one reviewer calling it "perfect for fall" thanks to its "lightweight yet warm" material. And as a bonus, it's on double sale right now in multiple colors for as little as $31.

MEROKEETY Women's Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan
Amazon

Buy It! Merookeety Open Front Knit Cardigan in Beige, $31.49 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Made of a soft acrylic material, this chart-topping sweater is warm enough to keep you cozy on chilly nights, yet the knitted texture allows your skin to breathe during the day when the sun is out.

The oversized fit and open-front design is perfect for layering on top of tank tops or blouses for a more casual appearance. And to really nail the relaxed look, the cozy cardigan features loose bat sleeves that can be rolled up if it gets too hot.

The versatile sweater falls to about mid-thigh thigh height and can be worn with a number of items in your closet, including bike shorts and sneakers or jeans and booties. The stretchy material is also machine washable (just run it on cold!)

With hundreds of five-star ratings on Amazon, shoppers are calling the Merookeety Open Front Knit Cardigan a "must-have" for fall.

"This sweater is so comfortable and soft," said one reviewer who also called it the "best sweater ever."

Another person said they like to layer it over other clothing items and dress it up or down. "I love how the sleeves are large enough to fit over big-sleeved tops," they said.

And an additional shopper simply shared: "I always get compliments when I wear this cardigan."

If you're on the hunt for a lightweight sweater as we transition seasons, the Merookeety Open Front Knit Cardigan is it. Shop more chic colors before the sale expires.

MEROKEETY Women's Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan
Amazon

Buy It! Merookeety Open Front Knit Cardigan in Black, $31.49 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

MEROKEETY Women's Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan
Amazon

Buy It! Merookeety Open Front Knit Cardigan in Brown, $31.49 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

MEROKEETY Women's Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan
Amazon

Buy It! Merookeety Open Front Knit Cardigan in Dark Grey, $31.49 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

MEROKEETY Women's Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan
Amazon

Buy It! Merookeety Open Front Knit Cardigan in Pink $31.49 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

MEROKEETY Women's Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan
Amazon

Buy It! Merookeety Open Front Knit Cardigan in Mustard $31.49 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Eyelet Sleeveless Blouse
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Extremely Flattering' $18 Blouse with Eyelet Details
Stylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Corduroy Shacket That's 'Perfect for Fall' and on Sale for $28 Right Now
ZESICA Women's Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Loose Oversized Chunky Knitted Pullover Sweater
This Chart-Climbing Sweater with 12,700+ Perfect Ratings Is 30% Off at Amazon Right Now
BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweater
Shoppers Say This Comfy Half-Zip Sweater Is 'Worth Every Penny,' and It's on Sale for Under $40
Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Shoppers Say This Sleeveless Jumpsuit with Pockets Is the Most Comfortable Outfit They Own
AUSELILY Women's Short Sleeve Pockets Empire Waist Pleated Loose Swing Casual Flare Dress
Amazon Shoppers Can't Get Enough of This 'Magic Dress' That's Now on Sale for $30
Short Sleeve Dress with Pockets
This Flowy Dress with Pockets Is Being Called the 'Perfect Closet Staple,' and It's on Sale
MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Cardigan
Ready for Fall? This Lightweight Cardigan Is a Closet 'Must-Have,' According to Amazon Shoppers, and It's Only $30
Gihuo Women's Fashion Baggy Loose Linen Overalls Jumpsuit
My All-Time Favorite Amazon Fashion Find Is This Pair of Linen Overalls That's on Sale for $20 Right Now
Comfy Running Shorts
These 'Super Soft' Shorts Have Built-In Spandex That Shoppers Say Helps Prevent Chafing
OUGES Women's V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets
Shoppers Are Getting Fall-Ready with This 'Super Flattering' Long-Sleeve Midi Dress That's Under $30
Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants
Shoppers Can't Stop Adding These $34 Best-Selling Wide-Leg Pants to Their Carts Ahead of Fall
Amazon End of Summer Fashion
Amazon's End-of-Summer Sale Is Overflowing with Deals on Dresses, Jumpsuits, and Blouses — Up to 77% Off
kate upton; Amoretu-Womens-Loose-Pleated-Sleeves
The Breathable Long-Sleeve Dress Kate Upton Wears to Stay Cool Is on Sale for Just $30
BTFBM skirt
This 'Cute Breezy Skirt' with Thousands of Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for Under $30 at Amazon
Flowy Blouse Sale
This 'Flattering' Flowy Blouse Can Be Paired with Anything, and It's on Sale Right Now in Multiple Colors