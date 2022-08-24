Shoppers Say This On-Sale Cardigan That's Topping Amazon's Charts Is 'a Must-Have'

With the weather so unpredictable come fall, you never know when you're going to need to toss a light sweater over your top. Layering is key for staying comfortable while you take a stroll or go for a coffee run, and this cardigan is the staple your closet needs.

Amazon shoppers can't stop buying the Merookeety Open Front Knit Cardigan right now, with one reviewer calling it "perfect for fall" thanks to its "lightweight yet warm" material. And as a bonus, it's on double sale right now in multiple colors for as little as $31.

Buy It! Merookeety Open Front Knit Cardigan in Beige, $31.49 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Made of a soft acrylic material, this chart-topping sweater is warm enough to keep you cozy on chilly nights, yet the knitted texture allows your skin to breathe during the day when the sun is out.

The oversized fit and open-front design is perfect for layering on top of tank tops or blouses for a more casual appearance. And to really nail the relaxed look, the cozy cardigan features loose bat sleeves that can be rolled up if it gets too hot.

The versatile sweater falls to about mid-thigh thigh height and can be worn with a number of items in your closet, including bike shorts and sneakers or jeans and booties. The stretchy material is also machine washable (just run it on cold!)

With hundreds of five-star ratings on Amazon, shoppers are calling the Merookeety Open Front Knit Cardigan a "must-have" for fall.

"This sweater is so comfortable and soft," said one reviewer who also called it the "best sweater ever."

Another person said they like to layer it over other clothing items and dress it up or down. "I love how the sleeves are large enough to fit over big-sleeved tops," they said.

And an additional shopper simply shared: "I always get compliments when I wear this cardigan."

If you're on the hunt for a lightweight sweater as we transition seasons, the Merookeety Open Front Knit Cardigan is it. Shop more chic colors before the sale expires.

