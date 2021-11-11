Amazon's Best-Selling Cocktail Dress Gets Shoppers 'So Many Compliments' at Holiday Parties, and It's on Sale

More than 8,700 customers have given the dress a five-star rating, citing how "beautiful and elegant" it is. "I can't say enough good things about this dress," one customer wrote. "It's classy, tasteful, and formal. It's also comfortable and stretchy so that it fits well on any shape. I always have trouble getting dresses to fit right because I am long-waisted with a relatively large chest and broad shoulders, yet I am a size small in most size charts. This dress fit like a glove and looked great!"