Amazon's Best-Selling Cocktail Dress Gets Shoppers 'So Many Compliments' at Holiday Parties, and It's on Sale
Putting up seasonal decor, finding a gift for everyone you love, and whipping up a holiday dinner are only a handful of the myriad tasks that make this season so busy — and that's why it's a good idea to plan ahead. If part of your prep includes searching for a holiday party outfit, get ready to check it off your to-do list.
A major hit with thousands of customers, the Merokeety Lace Cocktail Dress is currently the best-selling cocktail dress on Amazon. Made of polyester and rayon, the fitted dress is soft and has some stretch. Its high neckline and hem, which is about knee-length, feature sheer eyelash lace. The rest of the dress also features lace, but it's lined, so there's no need to wear a slip under it.
The dress comes in 15 colors and runs from size small to extra-large. While it fits true to size, the brand recommends sizing up if you're in between sizes. Normally, the dress costs $60, but every color is on sale for as little as $39 right now, including black, dark green, and plum.
More than 8,700 customers have given the dress a five-star rating, citing how "beautiful and elegant" it is. "I can't say enough good things about this dress," one customer wrote. "It's classy, tasteful, and formal. It's also comfortable and stretchy so that it fits well on any shape. I always have trouble getting dresses to fit right because I am long-waisted with a relatively large chest and broad shoulders, yet I am a size small in most size charts. This dress fit like a glove and looked great!"
"I purchased this dress for my work holiday party and it was perfect," another reviewer wrote. "I got so many compliments, and it was so comfortable, too!" Along with holiday parties, customers have also worn the dress to weddings, baptisms, graduations, and other formal occasions.
Pick up the Merokeety Lace Cocktail Dress at Amazon before the deal expires.
