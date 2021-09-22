Amazon Cut the Price of Its Best-Selling Cardigan That Has Over 7,800 Five-Star Ratings — and You Can Get It for $31
Autumn officially arrives tomorrow, which means it's time to gear up your wardrobe for the new season. If you're looking for a comfortable sweater to add to your fall fashion lineup, your search is over. Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend this comfortable cardigan — and it's on sale right now.
The Merokeety Cable Knit Cardigan is a hit with shoppers, earning more than 7,800 five-star ratings. In fact, it's so popular that it's currently the best-selling cardigan on Amazon. The long-sleeve cardigan has pockets and a V-neck. As its name suggests, it features a cable knit design, giving it texture and dimension. Plus, you can wear the sweater open or button it up for some extra warmth on cold days.
The piece hits just below the hips and has a looser fit for a relaxed look. It pairs well with jeans, pants, leggings, skirts, and dresses. You can easily dress it up with a pair of boots or throw on some sneakers for a more casual look. Basically, you can create so many different looks with this cardigan.
It comes in 28 colors that run from sizes small to XXL. There are classic neutrals, bold bright colors, and even a few colorblock styles that feature three hues. The price of the sweater varies based on the color you opt for, but the majority of them are on sale for $31.
Reviewers have dubbed this top "the perfect fall sweater," and some think it's great not just for fall, but is a great transitional piece for winter, too. "This sweater is absolutely gorgeous," one shopper wrote. "It's warm, fits well, and the detail is amazing. This is a must-have for anyone who loves sweaters...It's a must-have for your fall/winter wardrobe."
Others note that the sweater is super cozy and versatile. "I love this sweater! I bought one and loved it so much, I bought two more in different colors," another reviewer wrote. "It is extremely comfortable and very flattering. I can put this on with jeans and [a] T-shirt and I'm set to run errands, or with dress pants and a blouse and I'm ready for work."
There's no word when the deal will expire, so shop the MeroKeety Cable Knit Cardigan while you can still score savings.
- Amazon Cut the Price of Its Best-Selling Cardigan That Has Over 7,800 Five-Star Ratings — and You Can Get It for $31
- Shoppers Are Disgusted by How Dirty Their Floors and Grout Were Before Cleaning with This Shark Steam Mop
- Amazon Has Hundreds of Cute Fall Jackets for Under $50 — Here Are the 5 Best
- Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score a Triple Discount on This 'Dyson-Like' Cordless Vacuum