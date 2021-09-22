Amazon Cut the Price of Its Best-Selling Cardigan That Has Over 7,800 Five-Star Ratings — and You Can Get It for $31

The Merokeety Cable Knit Cardigan is a hit with shoppers, earning more than 7,800 five-star ratings. In fact, it's so popular that it's currently the best-selling cardigan on Amazon. The long-sleeve cardigan has pockets and a V-neck. As its name suggests, it features a cable knit design, giving it texture and dimension. Plus, you can wear the sweater open or button it up for some extra warmth on cold days.