You Can Get This Boho Midi Skirt as an After-Prime Day Deal with a Hidden Coupon
A warm, sunny day calls for cute summer essentials, from maxi dresses to flowy skirts and beyond. If you didn't have time to shop during Amazon Prime Day for summer must-haves, you don't have to worry! Amazon is still dropping so many deals on comfy, breezy clothing that'll be perfect for 80-degree weather, and the Merokeety Boho Midi Skirt is one that should be on your radar. The "stunning" long skirt is currently on sale with a hidden 15 percent-off coupon, bringing the price down to just $27.
Loose and breezy, the Merokeety Boho Midi Skirt will easily become your new summer go-to. After all, it has five-star ratings from over 1,000 shoppers who absolutely love it - one even calls it a "fun staple on a casual hot summer day." The pleated skirt is made with a light polyester and rayon blend that makes it easy-going for walks in the park and outdoor lunches with a friend.
The skirt has a comfortable, stretchy elastic waistband that reviewers say holds the skirt up well. However, if you want a bit more room, people advise sizing up. What's nice about the waist is that, in addition to staying put while you're out and about, the elastic also creates a cinching effect, giving you an A-line skirt appearance that shoppers love. Another bonus? People say it's designed with a hidden liner to prevent it from being see-through.
"[I'm] really impressed by the skirt. Super glad I decided to just pull the trigger and order it," writes an Amazon reviewer. "The elastic band is super stretchy; you can wear it pulled up high-waisted or down lower if you please. Really pretty fabric, and [it's] not see-through at all. Going to order it in some more colors. Great for hot summer days."
And when it comes to bohemian style, the Merokeety skirt has it all. On top of its loose fit, the long skirt has a tiered design with a ruffle hemline that's so cottagecore-esque. Oh, and it comes in 17 boho floral prints in every color from blue to purple to peach. Gotta love options! In fact, shoppers love the skirt so much that they're buying it in multiple styles. One reviewer even says they are "buying one in every color."
"I absolutely adore this skirt," writes another. "It's just the perfect length, [and it's] not too thick so you won't get too hot in the summer as well. I like clothing items that I can wear to work as well as in my free time, and this is perfect for that. 10/10 for me!"
For a summer wardrobe staple that's easy to dress up or down and comfy for all-day wear, shop the Merokeety Boho Midi Skirt while it's 15 percent off on Amazon.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- You Can Get This Boho Midi Skirt as an After-Prime Day Deal with a Hidden Coupon
- People Are Calling This Summer Dress the 'Best Purchase They've Made'
- Spanx's Breathable Shorts with UPF 50+ Protection Sold Out in 3 Days - but They're Back in Stock
- Everything to Shop from BaubleBar's Summer Sale - Including a Brand New Disney Collection