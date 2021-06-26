You Can Get This Boho Midi Skirt as an After-Prime Day Deal with a Hidden Coupon

And when it comes to bohemian style, the Merokeety skirt has it all. On top of its loose fit, the long skirt has a tiered design with a ruffle hemline that's so cottagecore-esque. Oh, and it comes in 17 boho floral prints in every color from blue to purple to peach. Gotta love options! In fact, shoppers love the skirt so much that they're buying it in multiple styles. One reviewer even says they are "buying one in every color."