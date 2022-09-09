Many people have fully entered — and embraced — the time of year between the end of summer and the start of fall, when it's still too warm to wear heavy sweaters with long pants, but also a bit too cold for a T-shirt and shorts.

You're probably looking for the happy medium in terms of coverage, fabric, and style, and Amazon shoppers have found a midi dress they are calling "cute and comfy," and it's on sale.

The Merokeety Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress with Pockets has garnered more than 7,800 five-star ratings — and right now, the midi dress is just $31 right now thanks to an on-site coupon.

Made from polyester and spandex, this soft and stretchy dress "easily transitions" between the seasons. It features a hem that stops just below the knee and a round neckline that provides just enough coverage over the chest. Although the dress is lightweight, it isn't "see-through or clingy" and flatters various body types, according to shoppers, with its elastic waist and 3/4-quarter-inch sleeves. Plus, it has two spacious pockets, which means you can keep your keys, wallet, and phone on you without having to carry a purse.

For warmer weather, the dress can be worn on its own with a pair of sandals, and during those days when the temperature is brisker, this midi-dress can be worn with a favorite pair of tights and booties.

Buy It! Merokeety Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress with Pockets, $31.49 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Available in sizes up to XXL, the "must-buy dress" comes in a wide selection of colors. There are plenty of striped patterns to choose from, along with solid hues too, including pink, black, green, and blue.

And shoppers have nothing but praise for the "flattering" midi that gets them "lots of compliments." One five-star reviewer praised the versatility of the dress, writing, "I have worn this one dressed up a bit for work (elementary teacher) with a short cardigan, jewelry, and dressier sandals, and super casual with some flip-flops and [my] hair up in a messy bun in Orlando [on] vacation. Cute both ways!"

Another happy shopper, who is planning to buy additional styles of the dress, raved about the pockets and the many color options available, adding that "the dress was everything I wanted and more."

If you're in the market for a new midi dress, add the Merokeety Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress with Pockets to your cart while it's marked down.

