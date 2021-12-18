These $25 Pillow Slippers Feel Like 'Walking on Clouds,' and They'll Get to You by Christmas Day

Christmas is right around the corner, and if you completely blanked on getting a gift for someone on your list this year, you're not alone. With all of the hustle and bustle that comes with the holidays — and a seemingly endless list of people to shop for — keeping track of exactly what you're buying for every special person in your life is no simple task. Luckily (thanks to Amazon), you can order last-minute gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas, satisfy your loved ones, and save you from making the dreaded trip to an overly-packed mall — all while staying within budget.