These $25 Pillow Slippers Feel Like 'Walking on Clouds,' and They'll Get to You by Christmas Day
Christmas is right around the corner, and if you completely blanked on getting a gift for someone on your list this year, you're not alone. With all of the hustle and bustle that comes with the holidays — and a seemingly endless list of people to shop for — keeping track of exactly what you're buying for every special person in your life is no simple task. Luckily (thanks to Amazon), you can order last-minute gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas, satisfy your loved ones, and save you from making the dreaded trip to an overly-packed mall — all while staying within budget.
To save you even more time in the holiday-shopping homestretch, we did the work for you and found the perfect last-minute gift that's said to please everyone from pregnant wives to picky boyfriends for under $25, according to shoppers. The miracle gift in question? The Menore Slippers on Amazon.
These pillow slipper slides have earned more than 2,000 perfect five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, and with over a dozen color options (like trendy avocado green and dark khaki), you're sure to find an option to suit anyone you may have missed on your shopping list. The lightweight footwear is made with a spongy material reminiscent of the controversial celeb-loved slides we've seen everywhere this year, and shoppers say the slippers are so comfortable, they feel like "walking on clouds."
"Honestly shocked by how comfortable these are," one reviewer wrote. "I work from home and keep these on all day! I walk a few miles a day and wearing these shoes while at home really helps with the foot pain I get from my long walks. So much better than being barefoot. I've had them for a few weeks and they are holding up perfectly."
Shoppers say the breathable design of these slippers won't overheat your feet, and the anti-slip sole makes them well-suited for both indoor and outdoor wear year-round (just throw on a pair of socks when in need of some extra warmth). In addition to comfort, many shoppers say the spongy soles of these slippers also help relieve foot, back, and joint pain that comes from standing all day or walking barefoot on tile floors.
"I never write reviews for anything but I feel like I need to share that these are the most comfortable slippers I've ever worn," another reviewer shared. "I purchased them to wear around the house because all the cute fuzzy slippers I bought in the past got worn out so quickly. These slides aren't the cutest, but could pass as part of a [Kanye] West [Yeezy] collection. I will be buying another pair, plus a pair for my sister."
Whether you're wanting to give the gift of comfort this season, or you're in the market for a new pair of cushioned slippers to wear while opening presents, head to Amazon to add these affordable slippers to your cart now to get them in time for Christmas morning.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Customer-Favorite Fleece Blanket Has More Than 22,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon
- These $25 Pillow Slippers Feel Like 'Walking on Clouds,' and They'll Get to You by Christmas Day
- Oprah-Loved Pants, Tory Burch Bags, and That Viral Hair Drying Brush Are All on Sale This Weekend
- Spanx Just Put Its Best-Selling Leggings on Sale, Including the Butt-Lifting Pair Jennifer Garner Wears