Jennifer Lopez, Gabrielle Union, and More Celebs Wear This Affordable Jewelry Brand — and It's on Sale

Published on March 9, 2023 04:00 AM

Lea Michele's Everyday Earrings
Much of awards season is spent analyzing the best celeb looks, down to the glamorous jewelry. And while most of what appears on the red carpet costs untold thousands, we discovered that some of these designs come without the high price tags.

If there's one thing that's true about all celebrities, it's that their jewelry is probably way more expensive than yours. But we've noticed at least one affordable brand adorning the wrists, ears, necks, and fingers of stars that won't cost you an arm and a leg.

This accessible, everyday jewelry comes from LA-based designer Melinda Maria, whose collection of earrings, necklaces, rings, and bracelets have appeared on everyone from Hailey Bieber to Michelle Obama, according to the brand. Most of these pieces are well under $100 — and right now, PEOPLE readers can get 20 percent off their full-price purchase with promo code People20.

Not sure where to start shopping? Read on to see the exact pieces sported by your favorite stars, along with what shoppers say about them — and see how much you can save when you buy now.

Lea Michele

At the Michael Kors show for New York Fashion Week in February, Lea Michele sported the brand's silver baby hoops that are — wait for it — just $38 with our code. While the Funny Girl star wore hers with a lace jumpsuit and blazer, the earrings can just as easily accessorize a casual jeans-and-tee outfit. (Around the same time, Madelyn Cline wore the same smooth earrings, along with a gold-plated Melinda Maria ring that's also $38 when you use the code.)

Buy It! Melina Maria She's So Smooth Baby Hoops, $38.40 with code People20 (orig. $48); melindamaria.com

Jennifer Lopez

Often spotted in oversized hoops, Jennifer Lopez recently wore these 3-inch hoops that feature tiny white diamonds. Cheekily named the "Big Ass 3" Hoops," they have nearly 700 five-star reviews from shoppers, who describe them as "lightweight" with the "perfect amount of sparkle."

Buy It! Melinda Maria Big Ass 3" Hoops, $62.40 with code People20 (orig. $78); melindamaria.com

Gabrielle Union

Melinda Maria necklaces have also been spotted on celebs, including this tennis necklace that Gabrielle Union wore during a night out. You can style it like Union did, with jeans and a structured top, or wear it with your favorite dress.

Buy It! Melinda Maria Grand Heiress 16" Necklace, $140 with code People20 (orig. $175); melindamaria.com

Alessandra Ambrosio

Another Hollywood mom, Alessandra Ambrosio wore these gold-plated hoops during Milan Fashion Week, and they're now just $50. Shoppers have raved about the mini hoops, with one saying they're "blingy and have some weight to them, but not too much." Another simply stated that the "sparkle is amazing."

Buy It! Melinda Maria Oh She Fancy .75" Hoops, $49.60 with code People20 (orig. $62); melindamaria.com

Selena Gomez

For a Rare Beauty campaign, Selena Gomez sported these wide statement hoops. The open-back design is currently available in silver, while gold is on pre-order. A shopper who wore them from the office to dinner shared that the earrings are "eye-catching" and "super comfortable."

Buy It! Melinda Maria "She's So Smooth" Hoops, $46.40 with code People20 (orig. $58); melindamaria.com

Shop these celeb-worn designs and more easy-to-style jewelry at Melinda Maria, and don't forget to use code People20 at checkout for 20 percent off through March 31.

Buy It! Melinda Maria Thick Ass Ring, $38.40 with code People20 (orig. $48); melindamaria.com

