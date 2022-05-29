Amazon Shoppers with Plantar Fasciitis Say They Can Walk with 'No Pain' Thanks to These Best-Selling Sandals
Summer is almost officially here!
If you've already unpacked your lightweight clothes, don't forget about adding a pair of comfortable sandals to your collection because your hardworking footsies need a little fresh air, too.
Looking for something that's comfy and stylish enough to last through any warm-weather activity? Then check out one of Amazon's most popular sandals — which are 32 percent off right now.
The Megnya Walking Sandals have garnered more than 8,800 five-star ratings from shoppers thanks to their customizable and supportive fit. The shoes feature adjustable braided straps made from hand-woven nylon that look cute while also securing your feet. The water-resistant rubber sole provides great arch support and has an anti-slip grip, so you can wear them in wet conditions or over bumpy terrain without worrying about slipping. Plus they're flexible, making the sandals easy to pack for all the long weekends you have planned.
You can choose between 16 colors and patterns and nine sizes (ranging from 5 through 12). Not sure which size to get? The brand recommends sizing up if you're in between two sizes.
Along with being one of the top-rated sandals on Amazon, the sandals are also the site's best-selling athletic pair, and shoppers have worn them for hikes, walks on the beach, and hours-long work shifts. Even people who suffer from foot pain thought the sandals were comfortable enough to be worn every day. One shopper who has plantar fasciitis and bursitis said that they were able to walk "with no pain" and added that their feet "felt great" all day.
"I have plantar fasciitis and an ongoing Achilles problem, and have been stuck with either sneakers or clunky and expensive sandals that aren't very cute," another five-star reviewer wrote, adding that they bought the walking sandals when they saw that they had high arch support but weren't expensive. "I wore them to work today to test them out [and] see if I have any foot or heel pain, and to my shock and surprise, my foot feels great!"
Shop more colors of the comfortable sandals below while they're on sale for less than $35.
