Meghan Markle Enjoyed an NYC 'Date Night' with Prince Harry in This Alluring Style She's Been Wearing for Years

Off-shoulder dresses and tops add elegance to any outfit — even in the winter

By
Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

Published on December 11, 2022 07:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Photo: PA Wire / Getty Images

Date night for parents can definitely be tough — even for royals like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. But nonetheless, the parents-of-two carved out some time to attend the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala on December 6, and Harry joked that he was happy to finally have "date night," even though he had to share it with 1,500 people.

And boy do mom and dad dress up nicely. At the gala, Harry looked dapper in an all-black suit, while the Duchess of Sussex returned to a tried-and-true style she wears time and again with her custom off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown. Although we're well into winter, Meghan bared her shoulders in the crisp white dress, which featured a leg slit for elegance and long sleeves for added coverage.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>
PA Wire / Getty Images

Meghan is known for rocking off-the-shoulder gowns, like the delicate Carolina Herrera one she wore at her Trooping the Colour debut in 2018. Kate Middleton also wears this style often, like the lime green Queen Elizabeth-inspired rental dress she wore to the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony earlier this week.

If you're wondering why royals would be going for off-the-shoulder looks outside of summer, it's because this timeless style makes any gown more elegant while showing off a subtle amount of skin. And when paired with long sleeves, you still get great coverage for extra warmth, even when it's cold outside.

So if you're willing to bare your shoulders this winter, shop off-the-shoulder dresses, sweaters, and blouses at Amazon, Nordstrom, and Free People — they would make for great holiday wear!

Off-the-Shoulder Clothes Inspired by Meghan Markle

  • Steve Madden Francesca Off-the-Shoulder Sweater Dress, $53.40 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com
  • Grace Karin Off-Shoulder Batwing Cape Dress, $35.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
  • Feiersi Off-Shoulder Knit Sweater, $30.39 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
  • Ezbelle Off-the-Shoulder Ribbed Sweater Dress, $39.99; amazon.com
  • Bardot Off-the-Shoulder Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $53.97–$90.30 (orig. $129); nordstrom.com
  • Vince Camuto Popover Cocktail Dress, $148; nordstrom.com
  • BTFBM Cross Wrap Pullover Sweater, $32.80 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com
  • Free People Cocktail Hour Top, $78; freepeople.com
  • Treasure & Bond Off-the-Shoulder Blend Sweater, $69; nordstrom.com
  • Evnanic Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Blouse, $25.99; amazon.com

If you want a winter-ready style that looks similar to the white gown Meghan wore, consider this budget-friendly sweater dress by Steve Madden, which is on sale for just $54 at Nordstrom. Although it's off-the-shoulders, the cozy dress is plenty warm thanks to its long sleeves and a thigh-length cut. The leg-baring slit also adds a hint of skin, making this versatile dress a great option for day or night wear (hello, holiday party staple!).

<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> Off-the-Shoulder Gown
Nordstrom

Buy It! Steve Madden Francesca Off-the-Shoulder Sweater Dress, $53.40 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com

For another holiday party outfit option, this dress by Grace Karin features the elegant off-the-shoulder neckline royals love, plus dramatic batwing sleeves that offer ample coverage of your arms. The popular dress is made of a polyester and spandex blend that one reviewer called "very soft and comfortable." It's machine-washable, comes in 23 chic colors, and is on sale for 22 percent off right now.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> Off-the-Shoulder Gown
Amazon

Buy It! Grace Karin Off-Shoulder Batwing Cape Dress, $35.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

You can even tap into the off-the-shoulder style with tops, like this knit pullover sweater from Amazon. Let your shoulders breathe in this chic sweater, which is made of a cozy polyester and viscose blend. It has slightly puffed sleeves with a cuff to help lock in warmth. The popular sweater has hundreds of five-star ratings, comes in 16 colors, and is machine-washable for an easy clean. Plus, it's on sale right now for just $31 using a coupon.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> Off-the-Shoulder Gown
Amazon

Buy It! Feiersi Off-Shoulder Knit Sweater, $30.39 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

There are so many stylish ways to add some elegance to your outfits with off-shoulder dresses and tops. Shop more royal-inspired, holiday-ready clothes below.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> Off-the-Shoulder Gown
Amazon

Buy It! Ezbelle Off-the-Shoulder Ribbed Sweater Dress, $39.99; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> Off-the-Shoulder Gown
Nordstrom

Buy It! Bardot Off-the-Shoulder Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $53.97–$90.30 (orig. $129); nordstrom.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> Off-the-Shoulder Gown
Nordstrom

Buy It! Vince Camuto Popover Cocktail Dress, $148; nordstrom.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> Off-the-Shoulder Gown
Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Cross Wrap Pullover Sweater, $32.80 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> Off-the-Shoulder Gown
Free People

Buy It! Free People Cocktail Hour Top, $78; freepeople.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> Off-the-Shoulder Gown
Nordstrom

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Off-the-Shoulder Blend Sweater, $69; nordstrom.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> Off-the-Shoulder Gown
Amazon

Buy It! Evnanic Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Blouse, $25.99; amazon.com

