Meghan Markle Enjoyed an NYC 'Date Night' with Prince Harry in This Alluring Style She's Been Wearing for Years

Date night for parents can definitely be tough — even for royals like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. But nonetheless, the parents-of-two carved out some time to attend the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala on December 6, and Harry joked that he was happy to finally have "date night," even though he had to share it with 1,500 people.

And boy do mom and dad dress up nicely. At the gala, Harry looked dapper in an all-black suit, while the Duchess of Sussex returned to a tried-and-true style she wears time and again with her custom off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown. Although we're well into winter, Meghan bared her shoulders in the crisp white dress, which featured a leg slit for elegance and long sleeves for added coverage.

PA Wire / Getty Images

Meghan is known for rocking off-the-shoulder gowns, like the delicate Carolina Herrera one she wore at her Trooping the Colour debut in 2018. Kate Middleton also wears this style often, like the lime green Queen Elizabeth-inspired rental dress she wore to the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony earlier this week.

If you're wondering why royals would be going for off-the-shoulder looks outside of summer, it's because this timeless style makes any gown more elegant while showing off a subtle amount of skin. And when paired with long sleeves, you still get great coverage for extra warmth, even when it's cold outside.

So if you're willing to bare your shoulders this winter, shop off-the-shoulder dresses, sweaters, and blouses at Amazon, Nordstrom, and Free People — they would make for great holiday wear!

Off-the-Shoulder Clothes Inspired by Meghan Markle

If you want a winter-ready style that looks similar to the white gown Meghan wore, consider this budget-friendly sweater dress by Steve Madden, which is on sale for just $54 at Nordstrom. Although it's off-the-shoulders, the cozy dress is plenty warm thanks to its long sleeves and a thigh-length cut. The leg-baring slit also adds a hint of skin, making this versatile dress a great option for day or night wear (hello, holiday party staple!).

Nordstrom

Buy It! Steve Madden Francesca Off-the-Shoulder Sweater Dress, $53.40 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com

For another holiday party outfit option, this dress by Grace Karin features the elegant off-the-shoulder neckline royals love, plus dramatic batwing sleeves that offer ample coverage of your arms. The popular dress is made of a polyester and spandex blend that one reviewer called "very soft and comfortable." It's machine-washable, comes in 23 chic colors, and is on sale for 22 percent off right now.

Amazon

Buy It! Grace Karin Off-Shoulder Batwing Cape Dress, $35.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

You can even tap into the off-the-shoulder style with tops, like this knit pullover sweater from Amazon. Let your shoulders breathe in this chic sweater, which is made of a cozy polyester and viscose blend. It has slightly puffed sleeves with a cuff to help lock in warmth. The popular sweater has hundreds of five-star ratings, comes in 16 colors, and is machine-washable for an easy clean. Plus, it's on sale right now for just $31 using a coupon.

Amazon

Buy It! Feiersi Off-Shoulder Knit Sweater, $30.39 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

There are so many stylish ways to add some elegance to your outfits with off-shoulder dresses and tops. Shop more royal-inspired, holiday-ready clothes below.

Amazon

Buy It! Ezbelle Off-the-Shoulder Ribbed Sweater Dress, $39.99; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Bardot Off-the-Shoulder Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $53.97–$90.30 (orig. $129); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Vince Camuto Popover Cocktail Dress, $148; nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Cross Wrap Pullover Sweater, $32.80 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Free People

Buy It! Free People Cocktail Hour Top, $78; freepeople.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Off-the-Shoulder Blend Sweater, $69; nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! Evnanic Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Blouse, $25.99; amazon.com

