Lifestyle Fashion Meghan Markle Enjoyed an NYC 'Date Night' with Prince Harry in This Alluring Style She's Been Wearing for Years Off-shoulder dresses and tops add elegance to any outfit — even in the winter By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 11, 2022 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: PA Wire / Getty Images Date night for parents can definitely be tough — even for royals like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. But nonetheless, the parents-of-two carved out some time to attend the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala on December 6, and Harry joked that he was happy to finally have "date night," even though he had to share it with 1,500 people. And boy do mom and dad dress up nicely. At the gala, Harry looked dapper in an all-black suit, while the Duchess of Sussex returned to a tried-and-true style she wears time and again with her custom off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown. Although we're well into winter, Meghan bared her shoulders in the crisp white dress, which featured a leg slit for elegance and long sleeves for added coverage. PA Wire / Getty Images Meghan is known for rocking off-the-shoulder gowns, like the delicate Carolina Herrera one she wore at her Trooping the Colour debut in 2018. Kate Middleton also wears this style often, like the lime green Queen Elizabeth-inspired rental dress she wore to the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony earlier this week. If you're wondering why royals would be going for off-the-shoulder looks outside of summer, it's because this timeless style makes any gown more elegant while showing off a subtle amount of skin. And when paired with long sleeves, you still get great coverage for extra warmth, even when it's cold outside. So if you're willing to bare your shoulders this winter, shop off-the-shoulder dresses, sweaters, and blouses at Amazon, Nordstrom, and Free People — they would make for great holiday wear! Off-the-Shoulder Clothes Inspired by Meghan Markle Steve Madden Francesca Off-the-Shoulder Sweater Dress, $53.40 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com Grace Karin Off-Shoulder Batwing Cape Dress, $35.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Feiersi Off-Shoulder Knit Sweater, $30.39 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Ezbelle Off-the-Shoulder Ribbed Sweater Dress, $39.99; amazon.com Bardot Off-the-Shoulder Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $53.97–$90.30 (orig. $129); nordstrom.com Vince Camuto Popover Cocktail Dress, $148; nordstrom.com BTFBM Cross Wrap Pullover Sweater, $32.80 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com Free People Cocktail Hour Top, $78; freepeople.com Treasure & Bond Off-the-Shoulder Blend Sweater, $69; nordstrom.com Evnanic Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Blouse, $25.99; amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. If you want a winter-ready style that looks similar to the white gown Meghan wore, consider this budget-friendly sweater dress by Steve Madden, which is on sale for just $54 at Nordstrom. Although it's off-the-shoulders, the cozy dress is plenty warm thanks to its long sleeves and a thigh-length cut. The leg-baring slit also adds a hint of skin, making this versatile dress a great option for day or night wear (hello, holiday party staple!). Nordstrom Buy It! Steve Madden Francesca Off-the-Shoulder Sweater Dress, $53.40 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com For another holiday party outfit option, this dress by Grace Karin features the elegant off-the-shoulder neckline royals love, plus dramatic batwing sleeves that offer ample coverage of your arms. The popular dress is made of a polyester and spandex blend that one reviewer called "very soft and comfortable." It's machine-washable, comes in 23 chic colors, and is on sale for 22 percent off right now. Amazon Buy It! Grace Karin Off-Shoulder Batwing Cape Dress, $35.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com You can even tap into the off-the-shoulder style with tops, like this knit pullover sweater from Amazon. Let your shoulders breathe in this chic sweater, which is made of a cozy polyester and viscose blend. It has slightly puffed sleeves with a cuff to help lock in warmth. The popular sweater has hundreds of five-star ratings, comes in 16 colors, and is machine-washable for an easy clean. Plus, it's on sale right now for just $31 using a coupon. Amazon Buy It! Feiersi Off-Shoulder Knit Sweater, $30.39 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com There are so many stylish ways to add some elegance to your outfits with off-shoulder dresses and tops. Shop more royal-inspired, holiday-ready clothes below. Amazon Buy It! Ezbelle Off-the-Shoulder Ribbed Sweater Dress, $39.99; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Bardot Off-the-Shoulder Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $53.97–$90.30 (orig. $129); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Vince Camuto Popover Cocktail Dress, $148; nordstrom.com Amazon Buy It! BTFBM Cross Wrap Pullover Sweater, $32.80 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com Free People Buy It! Free People Cocktail Hour Top, $78; freepeople.com Nordstrom Buy It! Treasure & Bond Off-the-Shoulder Blend Sweater, $69; nordstrom.com Amazon Buy It! Evnanic Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Blouse, $25.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Shoppers Say They 'Live By' This Reversible Heated Blanket in the Winter — and It's Up to 40% Off at Amazon This Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt Is 'So Warm' and 'Snuggly,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale at Amazon Now Trust Me, Colorful Magnetic Tile Toys Are Just as Fun for Adults as They Are for Kids — and This Set Is on Sale