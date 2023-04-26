Meghan Markle Suited Up for the Lakers Game in a $620 Matching Set — and These Similar No-Fuss Looks Start at $30

Meghan Markle linen set TOUT

We definitely keep fashion score — and Meghan Markle's no-fuss 'fit was the true winner of Monday's night NBA game.

The former Suits actress and husband Prince Harry sat back, relaxed, and even got caught on the kiss cam while attending the Los Angeles Lakers versus the Memphis Grizzlies playoff game. While a jersey and some jeans would have been perfectly suitable for the sporty situation, Markle chose something just a little bit more upscale: a breezy blazer and matching shorts by Staud that cost a combined $620.

The matching flamingo-colored set looked lightweight, totally uncomplicated, and polished to perfection. And we want our outfits to appear the same way — but on a budget.

Meghan Markle linen set Getty Images 1485010914
Getty Images

As we're nearing summer, we can't wait to wear coordinating sets, specifically ones with shorts. Why? Let's face it, summer clothing requires less fabric, or at least, clothing that's crafted from a lighter, breezier material. Best of all, you can wear matching sets everywhere — a Lakers game, a food festival, or even a summer mixer with your co-workers.

Shop Blazer and Short Sets Inspired by Meghan Markle

One of the most affordable options that we found is this light pink set from Amazon that rings in at $68. The single button-down blazer and drawstring shorts are made from a rayon-blend fabric that "feels good, fits well, [and] looks great," according to one shopper. Meghan wore her set with heels to give her a little boost, but we'd be just as happy to wear ours with some slip-on sandals.

SySea Women's Business Suits Long Sleeve Blazer Jacket Coat and High Waisted Shorts 2 Pieces Outfits Set
Amazon

Buy It! SySea Long-Sleeve Blazer and High-Waisted Shorts 2-Piece Set in Light Pink, $68.99; amazon.com

Meghan's set looks like it's linen, and this Nordstrom blazer and these coordinating shorts are part linen, too. Their breathable material is one reason why they're a sound summer choice, but the short's semi-stretchy elastic waistband and cool cut (which we've glimpsed on Jennifer Lawrence), along with the blazer's oversized silhouette, are others.

Linen Blend Bermuda blazer OPEN EDIT
Nordstrom

Buy It! Open Edit Oversize Linen Blazer in Purple Dahlia, $79; nordstrom.com

Linen Blend Bermuda Shorts OPEN EDIT
Nordstrom

Buy It! Open Edit Linen Blend Bermuda Shorts in Purple Dahlia, $49; nordstrom.com

Patterns also deserve real estate in your wardrobe right now, and for less than $60, you can slay in an animal print, just like Zendaya did at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. This brown and white zebra-striped blazer is a single-breasted style and has two functional front pockets, while these shorts are "super cute and comfy, very light and airy, [and] perfect for the summer," according to one shopper.

Women's Relaxed Fit Spring Blazer - A New Day
Target

Buy It! A New Day Relaxed Fit Blazer in Brown Zebra Striped, $38; target.com

Women's High-Rise Linen Pull-On Shorts - A New Day
Target

Buy It! A New Day High-Rise Linen Pull-On Shorts in Brown Zebra Striped, $18; target.com

If you want to dress similar to Markle without a blazer, you could also pull a Gigi Hadid and opt for a button-down. The timeless style is still snappy and it's really feasible for barely bearable temperatures. We're eyeing this $35 set in blue and this khaki one that features gold buttons and a tie belt.

Set your summer wardrobe in motion and keep scrolling to shop more matching blazers and shorts inspired by Meghan Markle.

Double-Breasted Linen-Blend Suit Blazer for Women
Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy Double-Breasted Linen-Blend Suit Blazer in Black Jack, $64.99; oldnavy.gap.com

Extra High-Waisted Taylor Linen-Blend Trouser Shorts for Women -- 6-inch inseam
Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Taylor Linen-Blend Trouser Shorts in Black Jack, $36.99; oldnavy.gap.com

The Cargo Double-Breasted Blazer in Linen-Cotton
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Cargo Double-Breasted Blazer in Linen-Cotton, $129.60 with code FULLBLOOM (orig. $162); madewell.com

Clean Pull-On Shorts in Linen-Cotton
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Clean Pull-On Shorts in Linen-Cotton, $49.50; madewell.com

Ekouaer Pajama Sets for Women Soft Pjs Lounge Sets Button Down Tops and Shorts 2 Piece Outfits with Pockets
Amazon

Buy It! Ekouaer Lounge Button-Down Top and Shorts Set with Pockets in Orange Pink, $29.49; amazon.com

Fixmatti Women 2 Piece Outfit Summer Short Sleeve Top and Shorts Sweatsuit Set
Amazon

Buy It! Fixmatti Short-Sleeve Top and Shorts Sweatsuit Set in Blue, $34.99; amazon.com

Linsery 2 Piece Linen Outfits Button Shirt Top and Mini Shorts Summer Sweatsuit Set
Amazon

Buy It! Linsery 2-Piece Linen Top and Shorts Set in Apricot, $29.69 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

