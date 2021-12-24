Meghan Markle Wore a Cozy Knit Sweater for Her 2021 Holiday Card, and These 6 Styles Look So Similar
Now this is how you end the year on a high note. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just released their 2021 holiday card, and they looked positively joyful, relaxed, and exuberant while posing with little Archie and baby Lilibet Diana, who beamed back brightly at her adoring parents.
The sweet photo perfectly captured a heartwarming moment for the family of four, and it also exuded a strikingly casual vibe that was hard to miss. The wholesome portrait felt far more candid and at ease thanks to their tasteful fashion choices, bare feet, and big smiles. While this snapshot is certainly a departure from the pomp and circumstance expected from royals, it's par for the course for this iconic pair to pave their own path.
Naturally, Markle looked elegant and effortless in a pair of lived-in jeans with light distressing and a cozy navy turtleneck sweater that looked ultra-soft to the touch. The classic wardrobe essential looked so good on the Duchess of Sussex, it inspired us to search for similar styles, like this navy sweater from Amazon that starts at just $20.
Buy It! Zesica Turtleneck Chunky Knitted Sweater, $19.99–$36.99; amazon.com
The oversized pullover sweater looks exactly like something the actress would have on hand for any number of occasions, and it comes in 15 other cool colors besides navy. Several reviewers mention that this versatile sweater is the perfect weight to keep you comfy and warm during the winter.
There's also this oversize version from Lillusory, which reviewers say is reminiscent of styles from popular brands, but costs a lot less money. "Love this sweater. Highly recommend it for the price," one reviewer shared. "It's great quality fabric. The fit is nice. It reminds me of the Free People sweater from a couple years back. The material is very similar. Washed and laid flat to dry like my other sweaters and have had no issues with quality."
Buy It! Lillusory Oversized Sweater, $41.99; amazon.com
Beyond Amazon, there are even more Meghan-like navy sweaters to stock up on, including cute and comfy styles from Madewell, Everlane, and Nordstrom. One to note: the top-rated Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater from Quince, which is not only timeless and beautiful, but deeply discounted to just $65 right now, down from its original price of $145.
Shop it, along with more sweaters, below — Meghan's megawatt smile not included.
Buy It! Quince Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $64.90 (orig. $145); onequince.com
Buy It! Caslon Cozy Fit Sweater, $59; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Everlane Alpaca Turtleneck Sweater, $165; everlane.com
Buy It! Madewell Demy by Demylee Sweater, $198; madewell.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Meghan Markle Wore a Cozy Knit Sweater for Her 2021 Holiday Card, and These 6 Styles Look So Similar
- Amazon Prime Members Can Expand Their Movie Library for Just 99 Cents a Month — Here's How
- Prime Members Can Now Have a Personal Stylist Shop for Them on Amazon — and It's Only $5 Per Session
- 6 Pairs of Heated Socks Amazon Shoppers Rely on for Warm Toes in the Winter