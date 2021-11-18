Meghan Markle Just Wore the Prettiest Ivory Blouse on The Ellen Degeneres Show — Shop Lookalike Styles Now
Meghan Markle has done it again. The Duchess of Sussex, who recently sat down with Ellen Degeneres during a surprise interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show, looked positively angelic in a striking ivory blouse by Oscar de la Renta, inspiring just about everyone to update their wardrobes once again.
Her striking silk-blend top retails for a cool $1,690, and features a high neckline and voluminous, embroidered balloon sleeves for a touch of whimsy. Markle paired the standout blouse with tailored black trousers and classic pumps for a timeless ensemble that looked both polished and relaxed at the same time. To no one's surprise, she looked downright mesmerizing on camera, and if you have a sudden urge to shop for a pretty new blouse now, just know you're not alone.
Buy It! Blencot Casual Blouse, $13.99–$22.98; amazon.com
Luckily, there are several elegant look-alike tops on Amazon that achieve the same feminine effect without the designer price tag. Truth be told, you simply can't go wrong with a flowy white blouse for an eye-catching look that can be worn all year round; plus, these dressy tops can easily transition from the office to happy hour in a pinch.
Buy It! Romwe Casual Sleeve Blouse, $19.99–$24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Floerns Lace Blouse, $23.99–$24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Dome Lantern Sleeve Shirt, $9.99–$23.69; amazon.com
If you love the look of Markle's top, but want a softer, cozier top for everyday outings, this one has glowing ratings from over 22,000 reviewers.
Buy It! Miholl Lace Blouse, $9.99–$22.99; amazon.com
"This top was even prettier in person than I expected," one reviewer shared. "My hubby commented how good it looked. It's great for date night or if you want to throw something on that looks like you put in an effort to look good. I've already worn this several times since I bought it. It was a great purchase."
"Love this shirt! The color is even prettier in person. I was just looking for a cute top when I came across this, but I'm planning on ordering another for family pictures and will probably grab one (or more) for my daughter," another happy shopper said. "Material is of good quality, it's not form-fitting, but also not too loose. Definitely able to feel comfortable wearing it. I highly recommend it."
And now that the holidays are almost here, we can't think of a better time to add a few new festive tops to your closet.
