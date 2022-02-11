Here's the Styling Secret to Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian's Curve-Hugging Looks
Curves ahead. One glance at recent looks seen on Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian, and it's clear that these stars are full on embracing the corset trend this season. It goes without saying that corset dresses and tops send an unabashedly bold, sexy message thanks to their body-hugging design and provocative styling, which is why this look might be best described as both intriguing and intimidating at the same time.
After all, we may not have the same star-studded occasions (or perhaps, the sheer amount of courage) needed to pull off Fox's mini dress featuring a nearly naked corset bodice; but that doesn't mean we can't follow her lead and find a more suitable style that's both flattering and functional when we want to look and feel our best.
After all, corsets are not only alluring and nostalgic, but they also have a magical way of whittling your midsection and accentuating your curves. So we can easily see why celebrities are fans of the style since they're in the spotlight at all times, and we have to believe a structured bodice can boost your confidence in a big way, too.
Ready to give the flirty trend a spin? Take a peek at this Amazon best-seller that's just $30 and a very wearable choice for anyone who's corset curious.
Buy It! Modegal Vintage Strapless Mesh Bustier, $29.99–$33.99; amazon.com
The strapless bustier features a zip back with built-in boning for added support and comes in 16 dazzling shades, including black, white, wine, chocolate, apricot, and lavender, to name a few. This affordable and of-the-moment piece would look great paired with high-waisted jeans or wide-leg trousers, and could even be layered over a turtleneck or crisp blouse for an edgy daytime look during the winter months.
It racked up an impressive amount of five-star ratings, including from one enthusiastic reviewer who shared how ″pleasantly surprised″ she was by the top, adding that "it stays up" without even wearing a bra. Say no more. We're adding a few colors to our cart immediately, and suggest you do the same.
For more in-style corset tops, shop these head-turning options below.
- Pretty Little Thing Black Bardot Corset Top, $42; prettylittlething.us
- Ow Collection Ane Knit Corset, $65; revolve.com
- Superdown Jeanine Mesh Corset Top, $60; revolve.com
- River Island Fitted Corset Top, $48; nordstrom.com
- AFRM Santi Corset Lace Crop Top, $58; nordstrom.com
- Reformation Clio Corset Top, $148; nordstrom.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Here's the Styling Secret to Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian's Curve-Hugging Looks
- This Hollywood Mom-Loved Sneaker Brand Never Has Sales, but One of Its Best-Sellers Is 20% Off Right Now
- The Spanx Loungewear That Oprah Said 'Feels Like a Hug' Is Finally Back in Stock
- Even Snobby Sleepers Are Replacing Their Goose-Down Pillows with This Now-$27 Set from Amazon