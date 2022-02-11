Here's the Styling Secret to Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian's Curve-Hugging Looks

Curves ahead. One glance at recent looks seen on Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian, and it's clear that these stars are full on embracing the corset trend this season. It goes without saying that corset dresses and tops send an unabashedly bold, sexy message thanks to their body-hugging design and provocative styling, which is why this look might be best described as both intriguing and intimidating at the same time.