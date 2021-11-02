Hollywood's Favorite Face Mask Brand Just Dropped the Cutest Winter Collection — Shop Now Before It Sells Out

In case you aren't familiar with the celebrity-approved brand, Maskc makes some of the most stylish KN95 masks (plus non-medical styles and kid-friendly versions) we've ever seen. It's no wonder so many famous faces gravitate towards the brand. The protective coverings are made from premium hypoallergenic materials and feature three center layers that work together to block bacteria in the most effective way possible. Plus, each mask has an adjustable nose bridge for a more secure ergonomic fit, and features soft ear loops that won't tug, which is critical when you're wearing a mask for hours on end. And FYI, all Maskc masks are single-use, meant to be discarded after 10 hours, and come with a reusable bag for safe storage.