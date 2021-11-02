Hollywood's Favorite Face Mask Brand Just Dropped the Cutest Winter Collection — Shop Now Before It Sells Out
This season's must-have accessory may very well be right under your nose — or preferably, covering just above it. That's right, we're talking about face masks, the protective essential that's not going away any time soon. And now that November is here, there's never been a better time to restock your supply of cute face masks since your social calendar is likely filling up fast with holiday travel plans, parties, and group gatherings galore.
Luckily for everyone, Maskc, the beloved brand worn by many famous faces including Jennifer Garner, Bella Hadid, Mandy Moore, Rihanna, and more, just dropped new wintery patterns to spice things up for the holidays, and these KN95 styles are too cute to pass up. Take your pick from festive plaids and snowflake designs, or scoop up a new pack (or two) of solid colors to get you through the next few weeks of outings.
In case you aren't familiar with the celebrity-approved brand, Maskc makes some of the most stylish KN95 masks (plus non-medical styles and kid-friendly versions) we've ever seen. It's no wonder so many famous faces gravitate towards the brand. The protective coverings are made from premium hypoallergenic materials and feature three center layers that work together to block bacteria in the most effective way possible. Plus, each mask has an adjustable nose bridge for a more secure ergonomic fit, and features soft ear loops that won't tug, which is critical when you're wearing a mask for hours on end. And FYI, all Maskc masks are single-use, meant to be discarded after 10 hours, and come with a reusable bag for safe storage.
"I like the fit. It covers both my nose and my mouth, while others I'm having to fight them by constant pulling this way and that to get covered properly. I like the material because it is soft on my skin, and I'm able to breathe better than [with] other mask products," one reviewer said of the best-selling style.
You can grab a pack of 10 for $36, which is a great price for such quality protection and seasonal styles; if you want to stretch your dollar, you can still scoop up limited inventory that's currently on sale. This mega pack is discounted to just $80 for a set of 25 solid-colored masks, which shakes out to just $3.20 per mask.
If there's one thing we've learned in the past few months, it's that it's better to be safe than sorry, so snap up a few of these fab face masks while you can.
