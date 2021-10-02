Jennifer Garner's Go-To Fall Face Masks Have Sold Out 15 Times, but They're in Stock Now
Ready or not, October has arrived — so if you haven't given your wardrobe a fall refresh, it's officially time. While you're buying cozy cardigans and casual booties fitting for days spent apple picking, don't forget to spice up your most necessary accessory: a face mask. Luckily for us, celebs are paving the way by stepping out wearing face masks in warm autumnal colors from Hollywood's favorite disposable face mask brand, Maskc.
Since the pandemic began, countless stars have been spotted in Maskc's stylish face masks: Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Sophie Turner, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne — the list of famous fans goes on and on. Most recently, loyal Maskc-lover Jennifer Garner was spotted in a face mask from the brand's latest variety pack, Deep Hues, and her shade (spiced plum) perfectly complements fall outfits.
The Maskc Deep Hues Variety Pack includes two disposable face masks in five colors: spiced plum, chili oil, Arctic dusk, moon mist, and pink tint — and they're serving all the autumnal vibes. Run, don't walk toward this variety pack, because it has already sold out 15 times since it's been available on Maskc.
Buy It! Maskc Deep Hues Variety Pack, 10-Pack, $18; shopmaskc.com
Although they're disposable, Maskc face masks look expensive, which is likely a large draw for the A-listers who pair them with designer outfits on the regular. These high-quality disposable face masks feature an adjustable nose bridge for a secure fit and soft ear loops that won't tug, which is ideal for extended wear during travel. Plus, Maskc uses a breathable fabric that offers both protection and comfort.
Take it from Jennifer Garner, Gigi Hadid, and Sophie Turner: A Maskc Deep Hues face mask is the finishing touch your fall outfits have been missing. But if neutrals or classic black face masks are more your vibe, Maskc has got you covered with variety packs in those colors, too.Shop them below.
Buy It! Maskc Neutral Variety Masks, 10-Pack, $18; shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Midnight Face Masks, 25-Pack, $40 (orig. $45); shopmaskc.com
Want more? Sign up for PEOPLE Shopping text messages to stay up to date on the best deals and sales online.
- Jennifer Garner's Go-To Fall Face Masks Have Sold Out 15 Times, but They're in Stock Now
- Meghan Markle Wore This Incredibly Popular Lipstick for Her Powerful TIME Cover
- 10 of the Best Things to Buy from Latinx-Owned Brands, as Told by PEOPLE Staffers
- Your Favorite Websites Are Full of Hidden Discounts Right Now — Including Kate Spade Wallets for $25