Thousands of Amazon Reviewers Have Raved About This 'Super Flattering' Bodysuit, and It's on Sale for $24

Once you get the hang of how to use the bathroom in them, bodysuits are one of the most fuss-free and versatile pieces of clothing you can have in your wardrobe. And come wintertime, you can up the coziness of these fitted styles by going for a turtleneck version.

Amazon shoppers (including Lala Kent!) are fans of the Mangopop Turtleneck Bodysuit, and it's on sale for $24. Available in 29 colors and patterns and sizes from XS to XXL, the long-sleeved bodysuit is made from modal and spandex for a soft, comfy fit. It has a thong design, though it offers a modest amount of backside coverage, and snap closures for easy wear.

Numerous Amazon reviewers are saying the bodysuit is very stretchy and true to size. For styling, they're pairing it with both pants and skirts. We'd recommend high-waisted jeans, tailored trousers, and leather skirts for a casual, everyday outfit; for the office, complete the look with a cardigan or blazer on top.

The brand recommends washing by hand, but if you need to use a washing machine, put it in a mesh laundry bag before using a normal cycle with cold water.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers love the bodysuit, which is currently the best-seller in the bodysuit tops category. In reviews, one shopper confirmed the top is "super flattering" and the mock neck is easy to dress up or down. A second reviewer called the bodysuit a "very classic, staple go to," in their wardrobe, and another customer said the fabric is "super high quality and very comfortable."

A well-fitting, comfortable, and versatile bodysuit is a wardrobe essential, and Mangopop's turtleneck bodysuit fits the bill. Grab it while it's on sale at Amazon for $24.

