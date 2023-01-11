Lifestyle Fashion Thousands of Amazon Reviewers Have Raved About This 'Super Flattering' Bodysuit, and It's on Sale for $24 They think it’s a “very classic” closet essential By Larry Stansbury Larry Stansbury Instagram Twitter Website Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 11, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Once you get the hang of how to use the bathroom in them, bodysuits are one of the most fuss-free and versatile pieces of clothing you can have in your wardrobe. And come wintertime, you can up the coziness of these fitted styles by going for a turtleneck version. Amazon shoppers (including Lala Kent!) are fans of the Mangopop Turtleneck Bodysuit, and it's on sale for $24. Available in 29 colors and patterns and sizes from XS to XXL, the long-sleeved bodysuit is made from modal and spandex for a soft, comfy fit. It has a thong design, though it offers a modest amount of backside coverage, and snap closures for easy wear. Numerous Amazon reviewers are saying the bodysuit is very stretchy and true to size. For styling, they're pairing it with both pants and skirts. We'd recommend high-waisted jeans, tailored trousers, and leather skirts for a casual, everyday outfit; for the office, complete the look with a cardigan or blazer on top. The brand recommends washing by hand, but if you need to use a washing machine, put it in a mesh laundry bag before using a normal cycle with cold water. Amazon Buy It! Mangopop Women's Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit in Black, $23.98; amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Thousands of Amazon shoppers love the bodysuit, which is currently the best-seller in the bodysuit tops category. In reviews, one shopper confirmed the top is "super flattering" and the mock neck is easy to dress up or down. A second reviewer called the bodysuit a "very classic, staple go to," in their wardrobe, and another customer said the fabric is "super high quality and very comfortable." A well-fitting, comfortable, and versatile bodysuit is a wardrobe essential, and Mangopop's turtleneck bodysuit fits the bill. Grab it while it's on sale at Amazon for $24. Amazon Buy It! Mangopop Women's Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit in Burgundy, $23.98 (orig. $38); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Mangopop Women's Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit in Coffee, $23.98 (orig. $38); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Mangopop Women's Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit in Deep Green, $23.98 (orig. $38); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping A Sleek Robot Vacuum That Shoppers Say 'Outperforms' a Roomba Has Double Discounts at Amazon Right Now Break a Sweat: Fitness+ Is Now Available on Any Apple Device, and You Can Score a Free Trial Right Now The Best Beauty Looks at the 2023 Golden Globes